Spotlight: Local entertainment listings

Book Signing: 1 p.m. Feb. 12, Vault Books & Brew, 20 Cowlitz St. West, Castle Rock. Pacific Northwest-based authors Tara Goedjen and Dawn Shipman will sign copies of their Young Adult fantasy books and answer questions. Goedjen’s book “No Beauties or Mnsters” is about a girl whose desperate search for her missing friend unearths dark secrets, preternatural threats and a truth that could ultimately tear her family, friends and town apart. Shipman’s “Kingdom Lost” is about a 17-year-old princess whose kingdom is torn from her overnight and her only option is to go on a merciless quest to save her people.

BrewFest: Feb. 17-20, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield, Washington. Attendees can “indulge their senses while selecting from hundreds of beers, seltzers, ciders and spirits. Celebrate the Pacific Northwest with food, celebrity chef demonstrations, games, live entertainment and more. Weekend packed with events including beer pairing dinners, three days of Grand Tasting events, Brew Brunches and a special Burgers, Brews, Bourbon and Bacon lunch at Michael Jordan’s Steak House. Limited number of tickets. For a full list of event details and prices of tickets, visit ilanibrewfest.com.

Dancing With the Stars — Live Tour 2022: 7 p.m. March 20, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield, Washington. Features routines form the television broadcast alongside new numbers choreographed specifically for the live presentation ranging from time-honored dancers like the quickstep and foxtrot to Latin styles like the cha-cha, salsa and tango. Tickets available at ilaniresort.com or ticketmaster.com. Cost: $39 and $59 per person. VIP packages available through dwtstour.com where fans can purchase premium tickets, pre-show cast Q&A passes, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities.

sQuatch Fest: 4-8 p.m. Jan. 28 and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan.. 29, Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. Annual event for Bigfoot enthusiasts features speakers, food and themed merchandise vendors; a Kids Cave with crafts and entertainment; and a Brew Mountain Beer and Wine fest featuring local breweries and a winery. Cost: $25 per person for adults, $5 per person for children. Tickets available at bit.ly/3ng6Lzh. Details: facebook.com/squatchfestklcc or call the Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce at 360-423-8400.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Antidote Tap House: 5:30-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Wine Wednesday with CloudShine; $4 for nine-ounce pours of wine; beer, cider, cocktails, food available. 1335 14th Ave., Longview. 360-232-8283.

Cowlitz Valley Old-Time Music Association: Country and bluegrass music, open mic program and dancing. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 4, Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee, N. Kelso. Info: 360-423-3138.

Scooter’s Bar and Grill: 6-9 p.m. Sundays, music. 1107 N. Pacific Ave., Kelso. 425-2223. Search for Scooter’s Bar and Grill on Facebook.

MOVIES

Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts 2021-2022 Classic Film Series takes place one Thursday a month at 2 and 7 p.m. through May 5 at the theater, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. The cost is $8 per person. Tickets are available on the theater’s website at columbiatheatre.com/classic-film-series.

The scheduleFeb. 10: “A Raisin in the Sun.” A 1961 drama starring Sidney Poitier and Ruby Dee.

March 24: “Cool Hand Luke.” A 1967 drama starring Paul Newman, Glenn Beck and Dennis Hopper.

April 14: “Inherit the Wind.” A 1960 drama starring Spencer Tracy, Gene Kelly, and Dick York.

May 5: “The Russians Are Coming.” A 1966 comedy starring Alan Arkin, Carl Reiner and Brian Keith.

MUSIC

Carl Wirkkala and the Whistle Punks: 7:30-9 p.m. Jan. 29, Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Singer-songwriter Wirkkala hails from the Pacific Northwest. His music tips a hat to the stylings of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Bob Dylan, according to the theater’s website. Wirkkala has been writing and performing for 20 years. He has eight studio albums with another on the way featuring his new band, The Whistle Punks, musicians from the Vancouver-Portland area consisting of Wirkkala on guitar and vocals, Don Lawry on drums, Chad McAllister on guitars and Christine McAllister on bass and vocals. Tickets are $25 or $30 per person for adults, $25 per person for senior citizens 62 years old and older and $20 for children up to 17 years old. Tickets available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting columbiatheatre.com.

“Postcards from Ireland”: 8 p.m. May 19, Celtic Woman performance, Cowlitz Ballroom, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. All-female Irish group perform Irish classics, contemporary songs, classical favorites and original compositions. They are accompanied by an ensemble that includes Irish dancers, bagpiper and a full band playing an array of traditional Celtic instruments, including the bodhran, tin whistle bouzouki and Uilleann pipes. Tickets: $39 and $59, available at CelticWoman.com, ticketmaster.com and ilaniresort.com.

Walk a Mile In Our Shoes With LaRhonda Steele: 7:30-9 p.m. Feb. 5, Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Attendees will take a musical journey from Africa to Brazil, from Cuba to New Orleans, from gospel to funk and features LaRhonda Steele, Norman Sylvester, Caton Lyles and Chuk Barber. The “concert entertains, educates and speaks to our shared humanity, Walk A Mile In Our Shoes,” according to the theater’s website. Ticket are $30 or $35 per person for adults, $30 per person for senior citizens and $20 per person for children up to 17 years old. Tickets available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting columbiatheatre.com.

EXHIBITIONS

Appelo Archives Center: Historic exhibitions of the Naselle-Grays River area. Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. 1056 State Route 4, Naselle. 360-484-7103; appeloarchives.org

Broadway Gallery: February featured artists are Scott McRae, painting and drawing; and Tonie Knutz, sculpture and jewelry. Artists works are on display all month along with 40 local cooperative gallery members. The gallery extends a call to artists for new memberships. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. Shop the fourth Local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. “Jump Start for Art” sale takes place through Jan. 29. Regular hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays. 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery.

Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: Fire exhibit through March features photos, objects and stories surrounding many of the fires that shaped and changed the North Beach Peninsula communities. The exhibit includes the 1915 Nahcotta fire, the 1936 Ilwaco High School fire, the Keystone Cannery fire, Sid’s Market fire in the 1960s and the 2006 fire that swept through Ilwaco’s fire hall. Throughout all the disasters, members of the mostly volunteer fire departments reacted quickly and successfully, according to a press release from the museum. Permanent exhibits on Lewis and Clark and the Columbia River, an 1890 railroad car and a model of the old train that ran up the Long Beach Peninsula. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free admission. 115 S.E. Lake, Ilwaco. 360-642-3446; columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Special exhibit “Vestiges of the Iron Curtain Landscape: Eastern Germany’s Legacy in Black and White” runs through March 19. Hans Schaufus, a retired Longview Public Library employee, artist, community advocate and photographer shot the 30 enlarged images featuring landscape and architectural remnants from East Germany during multiple visits there between 2006 and 2014. He also will be at the museum’s First Thursday program at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 via Zoom. To attend, visit cowlitzcountyhistory.org or call the museum. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 360-577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.

Koth Memorial Gallery: Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, closed Sundays. Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. Daniel: 360-442-5307.

Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays, museum and gathering hall open. To register for an in-person visit, go online to lelooska.org/visit-reservation/. Timed reservations are required to be compliant with COVID-19 regulations. No more than 40 people allowed in the museum at one time and no more than 10 people allowed in the gathering hall at one time. Because of several high risk individuals in the community, masks and social distancing are required, according to the foundation website. People interested in receiving access to the virtual school field trips, can register at lelooska.org/virtual-visit-registration.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: Hours: 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. In Rose Center for the Arts art gallery at the college, 1600 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510; www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays), third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and originals returned to owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.

River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/Central School: Closed until March 4. Visit the website friendsofskamokawa.org for information, books and gifts. Friends of Skamokawa members also invite people to join the group as volunteer docents or as board members. The group meets once a month and only a few volunteer hours are needed, according to the release. No experience is necessary. For details or to ask questions contact Office Manager Lori Cagle between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays or Thursdays at the center, 1394 W. State Route 4, Skamokawa; call her at 360-795-3007 ; or send an email to fos1894@gmail.com.

Tsuga Gallery: Features more than 30 local artists’ work, including paintings, photography, sculpture and jewelry. 70 Main St., Cathlamet. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

Wahkiakum County Historical Society Museum: Extensive logging, fishing and cultural displays. 1923 locomotive outside. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through September, or by appointment. 65 River Street, Cathlamet. 360-849-4353.

