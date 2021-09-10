Spotlight: Local entertainment listings

AUDITIONS
Mondo Holiday Follies: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 18, Stageworks Northwest Theatre, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. An old-fashioned variety show (with a few modern twists). Need singers and zingers, dancers and prancers, jugglers and tumblers, poets and puppets, musicians and technicians, rappers and flappers, strummers and drummers, pickers and kickers. Bring a prepared audition piece, holiday theme preferred, no more than three to 5 minutes in length. Show dates: Nov. 26-Dec. 12.
CONCERTS
Cort Carpenter: 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Presented by Cookin’ Country. Country singer and Kelso native Carpenter was named the Male Entertainer of the Year at the 2017 Josie Music Awards. $17.50 general admission. Tickets available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and two hours before performance for will call pick-up and ticket purchases), by calling 360-575-8499 (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays) or by visiting www.columbiatheatre.com.
ETC.
Car Show: exhibit of acrylic paintings by Linda McCord, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through September, McCord’s Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler downstairs parts department, 990 Tennant Way, Longview. Paintings derived from photographs McCord took at a downtown Longview 2011-2012 car show.
Cowlitz County Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through October 30, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 14, across the street from the Cowlitz County Event (Expo) Center 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. Attendees are asked to park in designated area and keep pets on a leash.
Cowlitz Valley Old-Time Music Association: Country and bluegrass music and open mic program. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 17, Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee, N. Kelso. Acoustic and electric instruments only; info: 360-636-3835.
Remnants of the Past: scheduled for Sept. 11, has been canceled because of the high number of COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County. Society members do not want to expose its neighbors and friends to any further danger, according to information submitted to The Daily News. Although the event has been canceled and the museum finished its open season or 2021, tours can be arranged for groups by calling for an appointment. Details: 360-423-3860 or 360-423-8663.
FAIRS, FESTIVALS
Farm to Fiber Festival: through Sept 12, Wahkiakum County Fairgrounds, 16 Fairground Road, Skamokawa. Annual event designed to bring fiber enthusiasts, youngsters and fiber animal breeders together for education, demonstrations, sales and competitions. People interested in helping coordinate the event or participating as volunteers, educators, committee members or demonstrators are asked to send an email to Lori Cagle at lrcagle@gmail.com or Sue Zabel at the Jabbereshack in Cathlamet at TheJabberShack@gmail.com; or call 360-6065 or 360-703-7291.
LIVE ENTERTAINMENT
Scooter’s Bar and Grill: 6-9 p.m. Sundays, music. 1107 N. Pacific Ave., Kelso. 425-2223. Search for Scooter’s Bar and Grill on Facebook.
MOVIES
Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts 2021-2022 Classic Film Series takes place one Thursday a month at 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 28 through May 5 at the theater, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. The cost is $9.50 per person per show which includes a $1.50 service charge. Tickets are available on the theater’s website at columbiatheatre.com/classic-film-series. Synopses of
The schedule
Oct. 28: “The Bad Seed.” A 1956 psychological thriller starring Patty McCormack and Nancy Kelly.
Nov. 11: “The Great Escape.” A 1963 epic adventure starring Steve McQueen and Sir Richard Attenborough.
Dec. 23: “A Christmas Story.” A 1983 comedy starring Darren McGavin and Peter Billingsley.
Jan. 19: “Dr. Strangelove.” A 1964 dark comedy starring Peter Sellers and George C. Scott.
Feb. 10: “A Raisin in the Sun.” A 1961 drama starring Sidney Poitier and Ruby Dee.
March 24: “Cool Hand Look.” A 1967 drama starring Paul Newman, Glenn Beck and Dennis Hopper.
April 14: “Inherit the Wind.” A 1960 drama starring Spencer Tracy, Gene Kelly, and Dick York.
May 25: “The Russians Are Coming.” A 1966 comedy starring Alan Arkin, Carl Reiner and Brian Keith.
EXHIBITIONS
Appelo Archives Center: Historic exhibitions of the Naselle-Grays River area. Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. 1056 State Route 4, Naselle. 360-484-7103; appeloarchives.org
Broadway Gallery: September guest artists are gallery member Kandyse Whitney, new jewelry, fused glass and paper art; and Kaye Barnett, pen and ink drawings, and acrylic paintings. Artists works are on display all month along with 40 local cooperative gallery members. The gallery extends a call to artists for new memberships. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. Shop the fourth Local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. Regular hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery.
Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: through Sept. 11, Black & White and Read All Over: Local Photographs and the Stories They Tell, a collection of “History Tidbits” museum staff researched and shared via social media during the last year. Permanent exhibits on Lewis and Clark and the Columbia River, an 1890 railroad car and a model of the old train that ran up the Long Beach Peninsula. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free admission (with the exception of special events) through the end of 2021 thanks to donations from museum members and the Port of Ilwaco. 115 S.E. Lake, Ilwaco. 360-642-3446; columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.
Koth Memorial Gallery: Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, closed Sundays. Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. Daniel: 360-442-5307.
Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays, museum and gathering hall open. To register for an in-person visit, go online to lelooska.org/visit-reservation/. Timed reservations are required to be compliant with COVID-19 regulations. No more than 40 people allowed in the museum at one time and no more than 10 people allowed in the gathering hall at one time. Because of several high risk individuals in the community, masks and social distancing are required, according to the foundation website. People interested in receiving access to the virtual school field trips, can register at lelooska.org/virtual-visit-registration.
Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: Hours: noon-6 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. In Rose Center for the Arts art gallery at the college, 1900 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510; www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery.
Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays), third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and originals returned to owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.
River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/Central School: Hours: 2-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Masks required and social distancing rules will be observed. 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway). 360-795-3007, leave a message; or fos1894@gmail.com.
Tsuga Gallery: Features more than 30 local artists’ work, including paintings, photography, sculpture and jewelry. 70 Main St., Cathlamet. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.
Wahkiakum County Historical Society Museum: Extensive logging, fishing and cultural displays. 1923 locomotive outside. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through September, or by appointment. 65 River Street, Cathlamet. 360-849-4353.
