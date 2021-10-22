Spotlight: Local entertainment listings

AUDITIONS
“Calendar Girls”: 6 p.m. Nov. 2, Stageworks Northwest Theatre, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. Based on the 2003 movie. Roles available for nine women, four men, 20 years old and older. Be prepared to read from the script. A short audition monologue is optional. Information: stageworksnorthwestinfo@gmail.com or 360-636-4488.
ETC.
Cowlitz County Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through October 30, across the street from the Cowlitz County Event (Expo) Center 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. Attendees are asked to park in designated area and keep pets on a leash.
Cowlitz Valley Old-Time Music Association: Acoustic and electric instruments only and open mic program. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29, Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee, N. Kelso. ; info: 360-636-3835.
Dancing With the Stars — Live Tour 2022: 7 p.m. March 20, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield, Washington. Features routines form the television broadcast alongside new numbers choreographed specifically for the live presentation ranging from time-honored dancers like the quickstep and foxtrot to Latin styles like the cha-cha, salsa and tango. Tickets available at ilaniresort.com or ticketmaster.com. Cost: $39 and $59 per person. VIP packages available through dwtstour.com where fans can purchase premium tickets, pre-show cast Q&A passes, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities.
Seattle International Comedy Competition: 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 19, Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Comics compete against each other. Adult content, not suitable for children. Tickets: $39. Tickets available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting columbiatheatre.com. Service fee added to online ticket purchases.
LIVE ENTERTAINMENT
Antidote Tap House: 5:30-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Wine Wednesday with CloudShine; $4 for nine-ounce pours of wine; beer, cider, cocktails, food available. 1335 14th Ave., Longview. 360-232-8283.
Scooter’s Bar and Grill: 6-9 p.m. Sundays, music. 1107 N. Pacific Ave., Kelso. 425-2223. Search for Scooter’s Bar and Grill on Facebook.
Tapped Roots: 6-9 p.m. music with Nate and Band Rosetan. Costumes encouraged. 1208 Broadway, Longview.
MOVIES
Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts 2021-2022 Classic Film Series takes place one Thursday a month at 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 28 through May 5 at the theater, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. The cost is $9.50 per person per show which includes a $1.50 service charge. Tickets are available on the theater’s website at columbiatheatre.com/classic-film-series.
The scheduleOct. 28: “The Bad Seed.” A 1956 psychological thriller starring Patty McCormack and Nancy Kelly.
Nov. 11: “The Great Escape.” A 1963 epic adventure starring Steve McQueen and Sir Richard Attenborough.
Dec. 23: “A Christmas Story.” A 1983 comedy starring Darren McGavin and Peter Billingsley.
Jan. 19: “Dr. Strangelove.” A 1964 dark comedy starring Peter Sellers and George C. Scott.
Feb. 10: “A Raisin in the Sun.” A 1961 drama starring Sidney Poitier and Ruby Dee.
March 24: “Cool Hand Look.” A 1967 drama starring Paul Newman, Glenn Beck and Dennis Hopper.
April 14: “Inherit the Wind.” A 1960 drama starring Spencer Tracy, Gene Kelly, and Dick York.
May 25: “The Russians Are Coming.” A 1966 comedy starring Alan Arkin, Carl Reiner and Brian Keith.
MUSIC
“Winter Song”: 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 18, Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. A collection of beloved tunes and tales that celebrate winter and all it represents: love, family, solitude, renewal and warmth. Communal winter gather starring Merideth Kaye Clark, Mont Chris Hubbard and Brandon Woolley. Tickets: $39 and $44.50 for adults; $39 for senior citizens 62 years old and older; $22.50 for children up to 17 years old. Tickets available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting columbiatheatre.com. Service fee added to online ticket purchases.
EXHIBITIONS
Broadway Gallery: October guest artists are Marie Wise, painting; and Steve Jones, wood turning. Artists works are on display all month along with 40 local cooperative gallery members. The gallery extends a call to artists for new memberships. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. Shop the fourth Local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. Regular hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays. 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery.
Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: Permanent exhibits on Lewis and Clark and the Columbia River, an 1890 railroad car and a model of the old train that ran up the Long Beach Peninsula. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free admission (with the exception of special events) through the end of 2021 thanks to donations from museum members and the Port of Ilwaco. 115 S.E. Lake, Ilwaco. 360-642-3446; columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.
Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays, museum and gathering hall open. To register for an in-person visit, go online to lelooska.org/visit-reservation/. Timed reservations are required to be compliant with COVID-19 regulations. No more than 40 people allowed in the museum at one time and no more than 10 people allowed in the gathering hall at one time. Because of several high risk individuals in the community, masks and social distancing are required, according to the foundation website. People interested in receiving access to the virtual school field trips, can register at lelooska.org/virtual-visit-registration.
Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays), third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and originals returned to owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.
River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/Central School: Hours: 2-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Masks required and social distancing rules will be observed. 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway). 360-795-3007, leave a message; or fos1894@gmail.com.
— The Daily News
