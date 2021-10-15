Spotlight: Local entertainment listings

AUDITIONS

“Uh-Oh, Here Comes Christmas” : 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Bring a Christmas song to sing and be prepared to tell a story. Stories should be family friendly. They can be funny, touching, inspirational, etc., but not more than two minutes long. An accompanist will be on hand to play the music. “Uh-Oh, Here Comes Christmas” is based on Robert Fulghum’s essays and is primarily story-telling theater. Cast includes at least three men and two women (although the cast may be expanded at the director’s discretion), with an age range from 30 years old to mid-60s. All rehearsals will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26, 27; Nov. 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 29 and 30: and Dec. 1. Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 2 p.m. Dec. 4. Details: 360-575-8499 or info@columbiatheatre.com .

CONCERTS

Riley Downing with Bart Budwig and Kassi Valazza: 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) Oct. 21, Liberty Theater, 11203 Commercial St., Astoria. Missouri-based singer-songwriter Downing has worked with the New Orleans combo the Deslondes as well as the Tumbleweeds. Downing “sets narratives within soundscapes that weave together country, blues, folk, R&B, bluegrass, rock, soul and whatever else catches his ear,” according to a press release from the theater. Budwig of Idaho is “a cosmic country crooner, a rousing trumpet player and cryin’-style soul singer,” notes the release. Valazza “has a viscous, light gold voice. It swirls around your head like whiskey in a snifter; vaprous, and intoxicating,” states the release. Tickets: available at the box office, by calling 503-325-5922, extension 55 (box office) or online at libertyastoria.org. All guests who attend events or gathering at the Liberty Theatre must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by the date of their visit, according to the press release. Patrons can show either paper or electronic documentation (including a photo of the vaccination card) along with a photo ID. People who are unable to be vaccinated may provide proof of a negative COVID-1 test taken within 72 hours before the performance they want to attend. For details, visit libertyastoria.org/health-safety/.