Spotlight: Local entertainment listings

AUDITIONS

“The Harder Courage”: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Stageworks Northwest, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. Historical tragedy based on true events in Cowlitz County, 1891-92. Roles available for two women, 40s to 60s, and small roles for two men, any age. Performance dates are March 11-27. For more information, call or text author/director Leslie Slape, 360-431-5332, or email leslie.slape@gmail.com.

ETC.

Evergreen Dance Academy’s “The Nutcracker”: 7-8 p.m. Dec. 11 and 17, Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. The central plot of the ballet with music composed by Tchaikovsky is around a young girl and her Christmas Eve celebrations where she comes across a magical realm and romance. Tickets: $22 per person for people 13 to 64 years old, $20 per person for people 65 years old and older, and $16 per person for children 3 to 12 years old. Tickets available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting columbiatheatre.com.

Jingle All the Way (5K run/walk): 6 p.m. Dec. 10, Civic Circle Park, 1445 17th Ave., Longview; 5:30 p.m. costume contest at the Monticello Hotel, 1405 17th Ave., Longview. Register online at kelsolongviewchamber.org. Pick up packet from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Monticello Hotel. Late registration day of race from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Kelso Rotary Lights in the Park Drive Through Christmas Light Display: 5-9 p.m. Dec. 16-23, but open until 10 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18, Tam O’Shanter Park, Tam O’Shanter Way, Kelso. Approximately 60,000 LED lights will be displayed on a half-mile drive through route through the park, along with more than 25 light displays and more than 30 lighted trees. Light displays include a Santa, penguins elves, reindeer gingerbread boy/girl, snowmen, a Nativity scene, angels and more. In addition, a radio station will be dedicated with Christmas music for the event to listen to while driving through the park. Cost: A $5 suggested donation to the Cowlitz PUD Warm Neighbor Fund to benefit local families needing help with their electricity bills and to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a free program that promotes literacy for local children. Event presented in partnership with the Cowlitz PUD and the Rotary Club of Kelso.

Pictures with Santa: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18, Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria, Oregon. Children of all ages welcome to meet Santa. Bring a camera. Elves will enforce social distancing and masking guidelines in line and sanitize the kiosk between children. The event is held outdoors and is sponsored by Liberty Theatre and the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association.

“Uh-Oh Here Comes Christmas”: 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 3 and 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 4, Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. From Roger Fulghum, best-selling author of “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten,” are 15 holiday stories crafted into an evening of storytelling and song. Adapted by Ernest Zulia and David Caldwell with music and lyrics by Caldwell. Tickets: $25 per person, $20 for students 17 years old and younger. Tickets available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting columbiatheatre.com. Service fee added to online ticket purchases.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Antidote Tap House: 5:30-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Wine Wednesday with CloudShine; $4 for nine-ounce pours of wine; beer, cider, cocktails, food available. 1335 14th Ave., Longview. 360-232-8283.

Scooter’s Bar and Grill: 6-9 p.m. Sundays, music. 1107 N. Pacific Ave., Kelso. 425-2223. Search for Scooter’s Bar and Grill on Facebook.

MUSIC

Celtic Christmas with Men of Worth and Friends: 3 p.m. Dec. 12, Birkenfeld Theatre, 75 S. Nehalem St., Clatskanie; selections include “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Oiche Chiuin (Silent Night),” “Lord of the Dance,” “Angels We Have Heard on High/The Kesh Jig,” “The Sound of Iona,” “Up Mayo/Christmas Eve,” “Christmas in the Trenches,” “The Rising of the Moon,” “Only From Day to Day/The Barney Pilgrim” and much more. Joining the Men of Worth are Kevin Carr on fiddle, uilleann pipes and pennywhistle; Maureen Brennan on Celtic harp; and dancer Kelsey Wilson. Tickets: $20 per person for adults, $18 per person for senior citizens and students; $16 for children 12 years old and younger. Tickets available online at clatskaniearts.org or by calling Elsa at 503-728-3403. Masks are required due to Oregon state mandates.

Lower Columbia Clarinet Guild with special guests the West Side Horns: 3 p.m. Dec. 5, Longview Community Church, 2323 Washington Way, Longview. A concert of traditional carols, contemporary classics and music from Handel’s Messiah. Free.

Christmas Concert with Cool Water: 3 p.m. Dec. 18, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2218 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview. Featuring Randy Lemiere, Rod Ericksen and John Peters along with the “Great CD Giveaway.” Everyone invited. Free admission.

Columbia River Symphony: 7 p.m. (Doors open at 6 p.m.) Dec. 10 and 11, Liberty Theatre, 1202 Commercial St., Astoria, Oregon. Led by Conductor Cory Pederson and assisted by Angela Pederson-Calvin, the Columbia River Symphony is an all-volunteer nonprofit performing arts group whose mission is to provide quality musical entertainment, to increase the musical talents of its performers and to serve a leadership role in the community while promoting cultural enrichment and artistic and musical benefit for all involved. Limited to 350 patrons per night, arrive early to get a seat. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required. See Health and Safety page at libertyastoria.org. A later broadcast will be available for virtual viewers. Free.

“Winter Song”: 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 18, Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. A collection of beloved tunes and tales that celebrate winter and all it represents: love, family, solitude, renewal and warmth. Communal winter gather starring Merideth Kaye Clark, Mont Chris Hubbard and Brandon Woolley. Tickets: $40 per person for adults, $35 per person for senior citizens and $20 per student 17 years old and younger. Tickets available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting columbiatheatre.com. Service fee added to online ticket purchases.

PLAYS

“Mondo Holiday Follies”: An old-fashioned variety show with a modern twist, through Dec. 12, Stageworks Northwest Theatre, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. Hosted by Shecky DuBois. Featuring musical acts, comic acts, Santa, and lots of fun. $18 general, $14 students/seniors, $8 children 3-12. Groups of 10 or more $10 each. stageworksnorthwest.com, 360-636-4488.

EXHIBITIONS

Broadway Gallery: December featured artists are Lorena Birk and Susy Halverson. The Twelve Days of Christmas Sale takes place from Dec. 8 to 23. The gallery extends a call to artists for new memberships. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. Shop the fourth Local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. Regular hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays. 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery.

Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: Permanent exhibits on Lewis and Clark and the Columbia River, an 1890 railroad car and a model of the old train that ran up the Long Beach Peninsula. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free admission (with the exception of special events) through the end of 2021 thanks to donations from museum members and the Port of Ilwaco. 115 S.E. Lake, Ilwaco. 360-642-3446; columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: Hours: 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. In Rose Center for the Arts art gallery at the college, 1600 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510; www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays), third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and originals returned to owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.

— The Daily News

