Spotlight: Local entertainment listings

COMEDY

Howie Mandel: 7 p.m. Aug. 7, Cowlitz Ballroom, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. Tickets: $29 and $39. Tickets available at ilaniresort.com, ticketmaster.com.

DANCES

Cowlitz Valley Moose Lodge: Renee and Friends, 7-10 p.m. (Kitchen opens at 6 p.m. with food available for purchase.), July 27, 921 Washington Way, Longview; need not be a Moose member to attend. Tickets: $15 per couple paid in advance at the Moose Lodge which opens at 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays;$10 per person at the door (opens at 6 p.m.). Details: 360-430-7330.

ETC.

Cowlitz County Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 29, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 13 across the street from the Cowlitz County Event (Expo) Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. Attendees are asked to park in designated area and keep pets on a leash. 360-957-7023. facebook.com/cowlitzfarmersmarket/.

Third Annual Cruiz-In to the Elks: Aug. 6, classic car and truck show, Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso; 7:30 a.m. lineup, 9 a.m. registration, 2 p.m. awards; $20 entry fee; breakfast and lunch available; raffles and prizes. All proceeds benefit the nonprofit Elks organization.

HOT SUMMER NIGHTS & MOVIES IN THE PARK

Woodland presents music and movies through the summer at Horseshoe Lake Park with a dinner provided by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The dinner begins at 5:30 p.m., the music at 6 p.m. and the movie at dusk.

All movies are family friendly. Attendees should bring blankets and lawn chairs. The events are susceptible to weather-related cancellations. The events are sponsored by the Port of Woodland, Fibre Federal Credit Union, Taylor Transport Inc. 811 WA Utility Notification Center, Cascade Natural Gas, the Lower Columbia Contractors Association, Burris Creek Mini Storage, Matt Rychel — General Contractor, Gibbs & Olson Engineering, Karly Bordak Real Estate and Advanced Signs.

The schedule

July 22: Sports Night with beach party volleyball, music by the Blue Rock Trio.

July 29: Heavy Equipment Night with construction equipment on display, music by Countryside Ride.

Aug. 12: ‘50s Night with a hot rod car show, music by 24-7.

Aug. 19: Grandparents Night with a pirate show, music by Senior Moments.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Antidote Tap House: 6-8 p.m. July 27, music by CloudShine. 1335 14th Ave., Longview. 360-232-8283.

Antidote Tap House SOCO: 6-8 p.m. July 29, music by CloudShine. 1350 Atlantic Ave., Woodland. 360-841-8941.

Cowlitz County Fair: 4-7 p.m. July 28, music by CloudShine. 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.

Cowlitz Valley Old-Time Music Association: 6-8 p.m. July 29, country and bluegrass music, open mic program and dancing. Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee, N. Kelso. 360-423-3138.

Flowers ‘N Fluff: 6-8 p.m. July 23, music by Dick King canceled. 45 E. Columbia River Highway, Clatskanie. 503-728-4222.

Oregon Way Tavern: open jam hosted by Steelhead, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 p.m. karaoke, Thursdays-Saturdays, 446 Oregon Way, Longview. 360-577-5773.

PNW Meatheads BBQ: 8:30-11:30 p.m. July 23, Patrimony, a Pat Benatar Tribute Band and Mind Palace, a rock cover band, perform. 3061 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. 360-703-3456.

Roland Wines: 6-8 p.m. July 28, music by Supply Line featuring Dillon Nadler and Nic Johnson on guitars with bassist Nick Morrison and Alan Cook on drums/percussion. 1106 Florida St., Longview. 360-846-7304.

Scooters Bar and Grill: 9 p.m.-midnight July 22, music by Cooper’s Money. 1107 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso. 360-425-2223.

Scythe Brewing: 6-9 p.m. music from all decades (Johnny Cash to Jason Marz and a few originals) by Nick Higgins. 1217 Third Ave., Suite 150, Longview. 360-353-3851.

Storyboard Delights: 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 23, jazz night. 1339 Commerce Ave., Suite 103, Longview. 360-703-6255.

Teri’s Restaurant: 6 p.m. July 23, music by Ed Neumann. 3225 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Call 360-577-0717 to make a reservation.

Westin Amphitheater: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 23, music by CloudShine. 215 N. Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. 360-673-2325.

MOVIES AT THE LAKE

Free family friendly movies begin at dusk at Martin’s Dock at Lake Sacajawea with pre-event activities set to start at 7:30 p.m. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Popcorn, pizza and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase.

Aug. 12: “Luca.”

Aug. 19: “How to Train Your Dragon.”

Aug. 26: “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

MUSIC

Jessica Fichot: 7 p.m. July 23, The Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. Accompanied by her accordion, toy piano and band, singer/songwriter Fichot draws from her French, Chinese and American heritage to create a program of French chanson, 1940s Shanghai jazz, gypsy swing and international folk music. Tickets: $15-$35 reserved seating; available at libertyastoria.org or the Liberty box office. Info: 503-325-5922, extension 55 (box office) or Jennifer Crocket: theaterdirector@libertyastoria.org.

Legends of Motown: 4 p.m. Aug. 8, Cowlitz Ballroom, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. Tribute show honoring James Brown, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, the Temptations and more. Tickets: $29 and $39. Tickets available at ilaniresort.com or ticketmaster.com.

Kansas: 7 p .m. Sept. 4, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield, Washington. Tickets: $39 and $49 available at ilaniresort.com or ticketmaster.com.

SUMMER CONCERTS AT THE LAKE

The free concert series presented by Kirkpatrick Family Care is held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at Martin Dock at Lake Sacajawea in Longview.

The series showcases regional and national performers featuring a variety of music genres.

Alcohol is not permitted in city of Longview parks

July 28: Hit Factory (America’s top cover band).

Aug. 4: Carl Wirkkala and the Whistle Punks (country).

Aug. 11: Long Live Rock (classic rock).

13 NIGHTS ON THE RIVER

The St. Helens, Ore., concert series takes place in the park next to the city’s historic courthouse. Free parking on Riverfront off Cowlitz Street. Pets welcome that are well behaved and have a good attitude. No bikes, skateboarding or rollerblading allowed inside the permitted area. No outside alcohol allowed either. Bags will be checked. Big Cart Food and Brew and 503 Distilling will provide adult beverages.

Music runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Search for 13 Nights on the River on Facebook or visit discovercolumbiacounty.com.

The schedule

July 28: Bluewave Band, Journey tribute.

Aug. 4: Catherine Loyer with Strawberry Roan.

Aug. 11: The Great Salsa Band.

Aug. 18: The Horn Dawgs.

Aug. 25: Macy Gard Band, high energy pop band.

WAIKIKI BEACH CONCERTS

The free concerts take place from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Waikiki Beach Amphitheater at Cape Disappointment Park, 244 Robert Gray Drive, Ilwaco.

The amphitheater has limited seating. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own seating, blankets and insect repellent.

Concerts are sponsored by the State Parks’ Folk and Traditional Arts Program with funding provided by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as support from the Washington State Parks Foundation.

The schedule

July 23: Brownsmead Flats (Brownsmead Flats on Facebook).

Aug. 13: Ian McFeron (https://ianmcferon.com/).

Aug. 27: Miho & Diego (https://mihodiego.com/).

EXHIBITIONS

Appelo Archives Center: Historic exhibitions of the Naselle-Grays River area. Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. 1056 State Route 4, Naselle. 360-484-7103; appeloarchives.org

Broadway Gallery: The July featured artist is Adrienne Stacey, watercolors and ceramics. Join the artists for First Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month to listen to music and enjoy refreshments. Artists works are on display all month along with 40 local cooperative gallery members. The gallery extends a call to artists for new memberships and invites the community to its August Community Art Show, “Metamorphosis.” All entries are due by July 30. The show runs from Aug. 2-31. Visit the gallery’s website for details. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. Shop the fourth Local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. Regular hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays. 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery.

Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: Permanent exhibits on Lewis and Clark and the Columbia River, an 1890 railroad car and a model of the old train that ran up the Long Beach Peninsula. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free admission. 115 S.E. Lake, Ilwaco. 360-642-3446; columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.

Koth Memorial Gallery: Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, noon-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, closed Sundays. Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. Daniel: 360-442-5307.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. In Rose Center for the Arts art gallery at the college, 1600 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510; www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays), third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and originals returned to owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.

River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/Central School: Grand Ol’ Flag patriotic exhibit runs through Aug. 28. The exhibit will reflect the history of flags and their meanings. It also will include service memorabilia, uniforms, etc. Hours: noon-4 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway). 360-795-3007, leave a message; or fos1894@gmail.com.

Tsuga Gallery: Features more than 30 local artists’ work, including paintings, photography, sculpture and jewelry. 70 Main St., Cathlamet. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

Wahkiakum County Historical Society Museum: Extensive logging, fishing and cultural displays. 1923 locomotive outside. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through September, or by appointment. 65 River Street, Cathlamet. 360-849-4353.

— The Daily News