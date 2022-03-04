Spotlight: Local entertainment listings

ART SHOWS

Call to Artists: Members of the Columbian Artists Association extend a call to artists 18 years and older to submit work for the 44th Annual Spring Art Show to be held March 22 at Cowlitz County Historical Museum, 405 Allen St., Kelso. Artists are welcome from Cowlitz, Clark, Wahkiakum, Lewis and Pacific counties in Washington; and Clatsop and Columbia counties in Oregon. Two judges will award cash, ribbons and sponsor prizes. For details about the show, entry forms and a prospectus, visit columbianartists.org.

AUDITIONS

“Arsenic and Old Lace”: 6-8 p.m. March 14-15, Stageworks Northwest Theatre, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. Classic dark comedy. Roles for three women, 11 men, various ages. Be prepared to read a selection from the script (provided). May bring short comic monologue (optional). Show will run May 13-29; rehearsals will be held weeknights. Information: email director Johnny Winningham at winninghamjohnny@gmail.com.

DANCES

Cowlitz Valley Moose Lodge: Renee and Friends, 7-10 p.m. (Kitchen opens at 6 p.m. with food available for purchase.), March 9, 921 Washington Way, Longview; need not be a Moose member to attend. Tickets: $10 per person at the door. Details: 360-430-7330.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Antidote Tap House: 5:30-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Wine Wednesday with CloudShine; $4 for nine-ounce pours of wine; beer, cider, cocktails, food available. 1335 14th Ave., Longview. 360-232-8283.

PNW Meatheads BBQ: 9 p.m.-midnight March 19, AC/DC tribute band Back Into Black performs songs from AC/DC’s Back in Black album plus more hits with special guests Jett-A-Tarr, a Joan Jett/Pat Benatar tribute band. $10 cover charge at the door. 3061 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. 360-703-3456.

Scooter’s Bar and Grill: 6-9 p.m. Sundays, music. 1107 N. Pacific Ave., Kelso. 425-2223. Search for Scooter’s Bar and Grill on Facebook.

MUSIC

Portland Cello Project “Purple Reign” Prince Tribute: 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) March 19, Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria, Oregon. The alt-classical ensemble the Portland Cello Project is joined by musicians who have worked with Prince such as Saeeda Wright and Tyrone Hendrix for this tribute to Prince. “PCP brings Bach to Beck alongside classic Prince tributes all without missing a beat,” states a press release from the Liberty Theatre. Tickets: $25 per person general admission; available by calling the box office at 503-325-5922, extension 55 or by visiting libertyastoria.org. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required. Visit the theater’s Health and Safety page online for details.

Stephen Sondheim Tribute: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m., reserved seating) March 11, Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria, Oregon. Musicians of the 45th Parallel Universe pay tribute to Sondheim. Some of the composer’s best-known works are “West Side Story,” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “Company,” “Follies,” “A little Night Music,” “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” “Sunday in the Park with George” and “Into the Woods.” The program is to be announced. Tickets: $25 per person general admission, $5 per person for people younger than 18 years old; available by calling the box office at 503-325-5922, extension 55 or by visiting libertyastoria.org. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required. Visit the theater’s Health and Safety page online for details.

Walk a Mile In Our Shoes With LaRhonda Steele: 7:30-9 p.m. March 12, Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Attendees will take a musical journey from Africa to Brazil, from Cuba to New Orleans, from gospel to funk and features LaRhonda Steele, Chuk Barber, Lo Steele, Arietta Ward, MaryEtta Callier and Amy LaSage. The “concert entertains, educates and speaks to our shared humanity, Walk A Mile In Our Shoes,” according to the theater’s website. Ticket are $30 or $35 per person for adults, $30 per person for senior citizens and $20 per person for children up to 17 years old. Tickets available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting columbiatheatre.com.

PLAYS

“The Harder Courage”: Historical drama by Leslie Slape, set in Kalama, inspired by true events involving a sheriff and a convicted murderer. Washington premiere. Finalist at 2018 Ashland New Plays Festival. March 11-27, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Stageworks Northwest Theatre, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. Cost: $18 general admission, $14, senior citizens, students and veterans. Group discounts, flex passes available. Not recommended for young children. Contains scenes, including self-harm, some audience members may find intense or distressing. Vaccine card, masks required. Tickets: www.stageworksnorthwest.com, box office from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and one hour before show time. 360-636-4488, stageworksnorthwestinfo@gmail.com.

EXHIBITIONS

Appelo Archives Center: Historic exhibitions of the Naselle-Grays River area. Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. 1056 State Route 4, Naselle. 360-484-7103; appeloarchives.org

Broadway Gallery: The March guest artist is Joan Hitchcock, painted silk and acrylic paintings. Her work will be on display all month along with 40 local cooperative gallery members. The gallery extends a call to artists for new memberships. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. Shop the fourth Local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. Regular hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays. 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery.

Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: “Long Beach in the 1920s,” lobby exhibition in conjunction with the city of Long Beach’s centennial celebration, through March. See the original minutes from the first Long Beach City Council meeting, photographs of Long Beach in the 1920s and other vintage items. Also, a “Fire” exhibit runs through March featuring photos, objects and stories surrounding many of the fires that shaped and changed the North Beach Peninsula communities. The exhibit includes the 1915 Nahcotta fire, the 1936 Ilwaco High School fire, the Keystone Cannery fire, Sid’s Market fire in the 1960s and the 2006 fire that swept through Ilwaco’s fire hall. Throughout all the disasters, members of the mostly volunteer fire departments reacted quickly and successfully, according to a press release from the museum. Permanent exhibits on Lewis and Clark and the Columbia River, an 1890 railroad car and a model of the old train that ran up the Long Beach Peninsula. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free admission. 115 S.E. Lake, Ilwaco. 360-642-3446; columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Special exhibit “Vestiges of the Iron Curtain Landscape: Eastern Germany’s Legacy in Black and White” runs through March 19. Hans Schaufus, a retired Longview Public Library employee, artist, community advocate and photographer shot the 30 enlarged images featuring landscape and architectural remnants from East Germany during multiple visits there between 2006 and 2014. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 360-577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: LCC Faculty Art Show with the theme Space through March 10. Regular hours: 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. In Rose Center for the Arts art gallery at the college, 1600 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510; www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays), third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and originals returned to owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.

