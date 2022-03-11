Spotlight: Local entertainment listings

ART SHOWS

Call to Artists: Members of the Columbian Artists Association extend a call to artists 18 years and older to submit work for the 44th Annual Spring Art Show to be held March 22 at Cowlitz County Historical Museum, 405 Allen St., Kelso. Artists are welcome from Cowlitz, Clark, Wahkiakum, Lewis and Pacific counties in Washington; and Clatsop and Columbia counties in Oregon. Two judges will award cash, ribbons and sponsor prizes. For details about the show, entry forms and a prospectus, visit columbianartists.org.

AUDITIONS

“Arsenic and Old Lace”: 6-8 p.m. March 14-15, Stageworks Northwest Theatre, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. Classic dark comedy. Roles for three women, 11 men, various ages. Be prepared to read a selection from the script (provided). May bring short comic monologue (optional). Show will run May 13-29; rehearsals will be held weeknights. Information: email director Johnny Winningham at winninghamjohnny@gmail.com.

DANCES

Cowlitz Valley Moose Lodge: Renee and Friends, 7-10 p.m. (Kitchen opens at 6 p.m. with food available for purchase.), March 23, 921 Washington Way, Longview; need not be a Moose member to attend. Tickets: $10 per person at the door. Details: 360-430-7330.

ETC.

Dancing With the Stars — Live Tour 2022: 7 p.m. March 20, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield, Washington. Features routines form the television broadcast alongside new numbers choreographed specifically for the live presentation ranging from time-honored dancers like the quickstep and foxtrot to Latin styles like the cha-cha, salsa and tango. Tickets available at ilaniresort.com or ticketmaster.com. Cost: $39 and $59 per person. VIP packages available through dwtstour.com where fans can purchase premium tickets, pre-show cast Q&A passes, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Antidote Tap House: 5:30-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Wine Wednesday with CloudShine; $4 for nine-ounce pours of wine; beer, cider, cocktails, food available. 1335 14th Ave., Longview. 360-232-8283.

Cowlitz Valley Old-Time Music Association: Country and bluegrass music, open mic program and dancing. 6-8 p.m. March 18, Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee, N. Kelso. Info: 360-423-3138.

PNW Meatheads BBQ: 9 p.m.-midnight March 19, AC/DC tribute band Back Into Black performs songs from AC/DC’s Back in Black album plus more hits with special guests Jett-A-Tarr, a Joan Jett/Pat Benatar tribute band. $10 cover charge at the door. 3061 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. 360-703-3456.

Scooter’s Bar and Grill: 6-9 p.m. Sundays, music. 1107 N. Pacific Ave., Kelso. 425-2223. Search for Scooter’s Bar and Grill on Facebook.

MOVIES

Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts 2021-2022 Classic Film Series takes place one Thursday a month at 2 and 7 p.m. through May 5 at the theater, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. The cost is $8 per person. Tickets are available on the theater’s website at columbiatheatre.com/classic-film-series.

The schedule

March 24: “Cool Hand Luke.” A 1967 drama starring Paul Newman, Glenn Beck and Dennis Hopper.

April 14: “Inherit the Wind.” A 1960 drama starring Spencer Tracy, Gene Kelly, and Dick York.

May 5: “The Russians Are Coming.” A 1966 comedy starring Alan Arkin, Carl Reiner and Brian Keith.

MUSIC

Horse Feathers with Nick Delffs: 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) March 26, Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria, Oregon. Justin Ringle and longtime violinist Nathan Crockett will be backed by Luke Ydstie (upright bass; The Hackles, Blind Pilot), Kati Claborn (banjo; The Hackles, Blind Piloit) and Halli Anderson (violin; River Whyless). The group will perform selections of Horse Feathers 2008 breakthrough release House With No Home as well as old favorited, highlighting acoustic characteristics of earlier orchestral arrangements as well as the energy of recent releases, according to a press release from the theater. Tickets: $25 per person general admission; available by calling the box office at 503-325-5922, extension 55 or by visiting libertyastoria.org. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required. Visit the theater’s Health and Safety page online for details.

Portland Cello Project “Purple Reign” Prince Tribute: 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) March 19, Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria, Oregon. The alt-classical ensemble the Portland Cello Project is joined by musicians who have worked with Prince such as Saeeda Wright and Tyrone Hendrix for this tribute to Prince. “PCP brings Bach to Beck alongside classic Prince tributes all without missing a beat,” states a press release from the Liberty Theatre. Tickets: $25 per person general admission; available by calling the box office at 503-325-5922, extension 55 or by visiting libertyastoria.org. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required. Visit the theater’s Health and Safety page online for details.

“Postcards from Ireland”: 8 p.m. May 19, Celtic Woman performance, Cowlitz Ballroom, ilani, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield. All-female Irish group perform Irish classics, contemporary songs, classical favorites and original compositions. They are accompanied by an ensemble that includes Irish dancers, bagpiper and a full band playing an array of traditional Celtic instruments, including the bodhran, tin whistle bouzouki and Uilleann pipes. Tickets: $39 and $59, available at CelticWoman.com, ticketmaster.com and ilaniresort.com.

Walk a Mile In Our Shoes With LaRhonda Steele: 7:30-9 p.m. March 12, Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Attendees will take a musical journey from Africa to Brazil, from Cuba to New Orleans, from gospel to funk and features LaRhonda Steele, Chuk Barber, Lo Steele, Arietta Ward, MaryEtta Callier and Amy LaSage. The “concert entertains, educates and speaks to our shared humanity, Walk A Mile In Our Shoes,” according to the theater’s website. Ticket are $30 or $35 per person for adults, $30 per person for senior citizens and $20 per person for children up to 17 years old. Tickets available at box office (11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays), by calling 360-575-8499 or visiting columbiatheatre.com.

PLAYS

“The Harder Courage”: Historical drama by Leslie Slape, set in Kalama, inspired by true events involving a sheriff and a convicted murderer. Washington premiere. Finalist at 2018 Ashland New Plays Festival. March 11-27, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Stageworks Northwest Theatre, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. Cost: $18 general admission, $14, senior citizens, students and veterans. Group discounts, flex passes available. Not recommended for young children. Contains scenes, including self-harm, some audience members may find intense or distressing. Masks required. Tickets: www.stageworksnorthwest.com, box office from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and one hour before show time. 360-636-4488, stageworksnorthwestinfo@gmail.com.

RAINY MONTHS SERIES

Sponsored by Fibre Federal Credit Union, the Rainy Months Series is a live performance series for young families that is held on select Sunday afternoons during the rainy months of February through April and takes place at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview. Tickets are $10 per person or a family pack of four tickets for $30. Tickets: www.columbiatheatre.com, 360-575-8499.

March 20: 2 p.m. “The Merry Tales of Robin Hood.” Follow the tale of Robin Hood and his merry men and their lively escapes from the clutches of the Sheriff of Nottingham.

April 10: 2 p.m. “The Fantastick Patrick.” Fantastic Patrick combines situational improvised comedy with a backdrop of tricks and stunts.

13 NIGHTS ON THE RIVER

The St. Helens, Ore., concert series takes place in the park next to the city’s historic courthouse. Free parking on Riverfront off Cowlitz Street. Pets welcome that are well behaved and have a good attitude. No bikes, skateboarding or rollerblading allowed inside the permitted area. No outside alcohol allowed either. Bags will be checked. Big Cart Food and Brew and 503 Distilling will provide adult beverages.

Music runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Search for 13 Nights on the River on Facebook or visit discovercolumbiacounty.com.

The schedule

June 2: Curtis Salgado, blues.

June 9: Gabriel Cox, rock and blues.

June 16: Patrick Lambs’ Hit Machine Dane.

June 23: Funktown PDX, get down.

June 30: Bon Bon Vivant, authentic New Orleans.

July 7: Sweetwater Band, country hits.

July 14: Radio Rockit Band, 1970s,1980s and 1990s hits.

July 21: Hit Machine, local favorite dance band.

July 28: Blulewave Band, Journey tribute.

Aug. 4: Catherine Loyer with Strawberry Roan.

Aug. 11: The Great Salsa Band.

Aug. 18: The Horn Dawgs.

Aug. 25: Macy Gard Band, high energy pop band.

EXHIBITIONS

Appelo Archives Center: Historic exhibitions of the Naselle-Grays River area. Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. 1056 State Route 4, Naselle. 360-484-7103; appeloarchives.org

Broadway Gallery: The March guest artist is Joan Hitchcock, painted silk and acrylic paintings. Her work will be on display all month along with 40 local cooperative gallery members. The gallery extends a call to artists for new memberships. Artisan cards, masks, jewelry, books by local authors, pottery, sculpture, glass, metal, photography, wearable art and more available. Shop the fourth Local Saturday of each month to receive a free gift. Regular hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays. 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com, www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery.

Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum: “Long Beach in the 1920s,” lobby exhibition in conjunction with the city of Long Beach’s centennial celebration, through March. See the original minutes from the first Long Beach City Council meeting, photographs of Long Beach in the 1920s and other vintage items. Also, a “Fire” exhibit runs through March featuring photos, objects and stories surrounding many of the fires that shaped and changed the North Beach Peninsula communities. The exhibit includes the 1915 Nahcotta fire, the 1936 Ilwaco High School fire, the Keystone Cannery fire, Sid’s Market fire in the 1960s and the 2006 fire that swept through Ilwaco’s fire hall. Throughout all the disasters, members of the mostly volunteer fire departments reacted quickly and successfully, according to a press release from the museum. Permanent exhibits on Lewis and Clark and the Columbia River, an 1890 railroad car and a model of the old train that ran up the Long Beach Peninsula. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Free admission. 115 S.E. Lake, Ilwaco. 360-642-3446; columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Special exhibit “Vestiges of the Iron Curtain Landscape: Eastern Germany’s Legacy in Black and White” runs through March 19. Hans Schaufus, a retired Longview Public Library employee, artist, community advocate and photographer shot the 30 enlarged images featuring landscape and architectural remnants from East Germany during multiple visits there between 2006 and 2014. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 360-577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.

Koth Memorial Gallery: Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, closed Sundays. Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. Daniel: 360-442-5307.

Lelooska Foundation and Cultural Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays, museum and gathering hall open. To register for an in-person visit, go online to lelooska.org/visit-reservation/. Timed reservations are required to be compliant with COVID-19 regulations. No more than 40 people allowed in the museum at one time and no more than 10 people allowed in the gathering hall at one time. Because of several high risk individuals in the community, masks and social distancing are required, according to the foundation website. People interested in receiving access to the virtual school field trips, can register at lelooska.org/virtual-visit-registration.

Lower Columbia College Forsberg Art Gallery: Hours: 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. In Rose Center for the Arts art gallery at the college, 1600 Maple St., Longview. 360-442-2510; www.lowercolumbia.edu/gallery.

Rainier Oregon Historical Museum: Hours: noon-4 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays), third floor of City Hall, 106 W. B St., Rainier. Old photos or items people would like to share or donate to the museum are welcome. Old photos can be scanned and originals returned to owners. 503-556-4089, 360-751-7039, kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.

River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/Central School: Hours: 2-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Masks required and social distancing rules will be observed. 1394 State Route 4 (Ocean Beach Highway). 360-795-3007, leave a message; or fos1894@gmail.com.

Tsuga Gallery: Features more than 30 local artists’ work, including paintings, photography, sculpture and jewelry. 70 Main St., Cathlamet. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

Wahkiakum County Historical Society Museum: Extensive logging, fishing and cultural displays. 1923 locomotive outside. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through September, or by appointment. 65 River Street, Cathlamet. 360-849-4353.

