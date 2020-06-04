Spotlight Calendar
Editor’s note: If your regular Spotlight calendar events are being re-instated based on state guidelines with safe re-opening practices, please send information to frontdoor@tdn.com.

Broadway Gallery: Gallery reopened June 2 with new hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. The First Thursday event is deferred until July. Gallery members will have masks and follow state guidelines with safe re-opening practices. Artisan masks for sale. Visit the gallery, its website (http://the-broadway-gallery.com), its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery), on Instagram or call (360-577-0544) for masks. 577-0544.

Looking for something to get you out of the house? Check out these events taking place throughout the Lower Columbia area. 

