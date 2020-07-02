Spotlight Calendar

Broadway Gallery: Hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. New art by 28 gallery members ready for sale. Books available by local authors. The First Thursday event for July canceled because of Gov. Jay Inslee orders. Gallery members will have masks and follow state guidelines with safe reopening practices. Patrons are asked to wear a mask or purchase an artisan one by the front door. Visit the gallery, its website (http://the-broadway-gallery.com), its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery), on Instagram or call (360-577-0544) for details. Local art since 1982. Voted in top three art galleries in Southwest Washington.