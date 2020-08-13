× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: If your regular Spotlight calendar events are being reinstated based on state guidelines with safe reopening practices, please send information to frontdoor@tdn.com.

EXHIBITIONS

Broadway Gallery: Hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. August featured artist is Brian Lightfoot, carved and embellished walking sticks. Student Art Show from 2020 classes, and the Columbia Artists will have a 6” by 6” show. No August First Thursday reception due to social distancing. Gallery artists End of Summer Sale takes place Aug. 18-Sept. 4. Some artists will have art work for sale at discounted prices. Visit the gallery, its website (http://the-broadway-gallery.com), its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery), on Instagram or call (360-577-0544) for details. Local art since 1982. Voted in top three art galleries in Southwest Washington.

McThreads Art Works: Leon Lowman, acrylic/collage on canvas art through Aug. 28. Regular hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. 1233 Commerce Ave., Longview. 360-261-2373. www.mcthreadswearableart.com.

— The Daily News

The deadline for Spotlight is 5 p.m. Monday the week of publication. Forms are available in The Daily News’ newsroom. Mail items to Entertainment Spotlight Calendar, The Daily News, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632, or deliver in person. FAX: 360577-2538. Email: frontdoor@tdn.com. Information will not be taken over the phone.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0