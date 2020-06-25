Spotlight Calendar
0 comments

Spotlight Calendar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Spotlight

Editor’s note: If your regular Spotlight calendar events are being re-instated based on state guidelines with safe re-opening practices, please send information to frontdoor@tdn.com.

Broadway Gallery: Gallery reopened June 2 with new hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. The First Thursday event is deferred until July. Gallery members will have masks and follow state guidelines with safe re-opening practices. Artisan masks for sale. Visit the gallery, its website (http://the-broadway-gallery.com), its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery), on Instagram or call (360-577-0544) for masks. 577-0544.

Friends of Skamakowa: 2 p.m. June 28, Kyleen Austin of Columbia River Kayaking will share her adventures of her solo kayak trip from Alaska to Puget Island on YouTube at Friends of Skamokawa Interpretive Center. Donations will benefit the Willapa Hills Audubon Society.

McThreads Art Works: Leon Lowman, acrylic/collage on canvas art July 1-Aug. 28. Regular hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. 1233 Commerce Ave., Longview. 360-261-2373. www.mcthreadswearableart.com.

— The Daily News

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News