× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: If your regular Spotlight calendar events are being re-instated based on state guidelines with safe re-opening practices, please send information to frontdoor@tdn.com.

Broadway Gallery: Gallery reopened June 2 with new hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. The First Thursday event is deferred until July. Gallery members will have masks and follow state guidelines with safe re-opening practices. Artisan masks for sale. Visit the gallery, its website (http://the-broadway-gallery.com), its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery), on Instagram or call (360-577-0544) for masks. 577-0544.

Friends of Skamakowa: 2 p.m. June 28, Kyleen Austin of Columbia River Kayaking will share her adventures of her solo kayak trip from Alaska to Puget Island on YouTube at Friends of Skamokawa Interpretive Center. Donations will benefit the Willapa Hills Audubon Society.