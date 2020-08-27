Spotlight Calendar

Broadway Gallery: Hours: 11 a.m – 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. August featured artist is Brian Lightfoot, carved and embellished walking sticks. Student Art Show from 2020 classes, and the Columbia Artists will have a 6” by 6” show. No August First Thursday reception due to social distancing. Gallery artists End of Summer Sale takes place Aug. 18-Sept. 4. Some artists will have art work for sale at discounted prices. Visit the gallery, its website (http://the-broadway-gallery.com), its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ TheBroadwayGallery), on Instagram or call (360-577-0544) for details. Local art since 1982. Voted in top three art galleries in Southwest Washington.