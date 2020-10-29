Spotlight Calendar: Oct. 29

Editor’s note: If your regular Spotlight calendar events are being re-instated based on state guidelines with safe re-opening practices, please send information to frontdoor@tdn.com.
EXHIBITIONS
Broadway Gallery: Hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. Visit the gallery, its website (http://the-broadway-gallery.com), its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery), on Instagram or call (360-577-0544) for details. Local art since 1982. Voted in top three art galleries in Southwest Washington.
Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, but Saturdays by appointment only. Call Daniel Robbins at 360-577-3119 to make a Saturday appointment. Face masks required. Limited capacity inside the building. Upon arrival, if museum is at capacity, patrons are asked to wait in the parking lot until the population drops. The touchable exhibits have been removed or deactivated for public health.
The Memories of a Lost Landscape exhibit highlighting Spirit Lake before Mount St. Helens erupted is in the museum’s temporary gallery. Components from the exhibit at the closed Hoffstadt Bluffs visitor center have been integrated with new interpretive material and artifacts from the museum’s collection. Also from Hoffstadt Bluffs is the KOMO channel 4 news car. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.
McThreads Art Works: Regular hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. 1233 Commerce Ave., Longview. 360-261-2373. www.mcthreadswearableart.com.
MUSIC
Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts
Nov. 7: Carl Wirkkala and Christine McCallister, old-fashioned country music, 7 p.m. live stream via the theater’s Facebook page (Search for Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts) and YouTube Channel (Search for Columbia Theatre Longview). Singer/songwriter Wirkkala is from the Pacific Northwest. According to the theater website, Wirkkala brings to life through his music tales of ghost towns, trains and lonesome drifters. A fifth-generation logger, he has written several tunes based on his years working in the woods. McCallister is a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based in Portland. She also is half of the indie rock duo, Bees In a Bottle, and contributes as a bassist and vocalist to other artists’ projects through studio, live performance and film. Info: 360-575-8499, info@olumbiatheatre.com, www.columbiatheatre.com.
Nov. 21: Steelhead, classic rock, 7 p.m. live stream via the theater’s Facebook page (Search for Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts) and YouTube Channel (Search for Columbia Theatre Longview). Info: 360-575-8499, info@olumbiatheatre.com, www.columbiatheatre.com. Visit Steelhead’s Facebook page.
— The Daily News
The deadline for Spotlight is 5 p.m. Monday the week of publication. Forms are available in The Daily News’ newsroom. Mail items to Entertainment Spotlight Calendar, The Daily News, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632, or deliver in person. FAX: 360577-2538. Email: frontdoor@tdn.com. Information will not be taken over the phone.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!