Spotlight Calendar: Oct. 29

Nov. 7: Carl Wirkkala and Christine McCallister, old-fashioned country music, 7 p.m. live stream via the theater’s Facebook page (Search for Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts) and YouTube Channel (Search for Columbia Theatre Longview). Singer/songwriter Wirkkala is from the Pacific Northwest. According to the theater website, Wirkkala brings to life through his music tales of ghost towns, trains and lonesome drifters. A fifth-generation logger, he has written several tunes based on his years working in the woods. McCallister is a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based in Portland. She also is half of the indie rock duo, Bees In a Bottle, and contributes as a bassist and vocalist to other artists’ projects through studio, live performance and film. Info: 360-575-8499, info@olumbiatheatre.com, www.columbiatheatre.com.