Spotlight Calendar: Nov. 5

EXHIBITIONS
Broadway Gallery: Hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. November artists are Susan Supola, paintings; and Lorena Birk, clay animals. The holiday opening is Saturday, Nov. 14. Visit the gallery, its website (http://the-broadway-gallery.com), its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery), on Instagram or call (360-577-0544) for details. Local art since 1982. Voted in top three art galleries in Southwest Washington.
Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, but Saturdays by appointment only. Call Daniel Robbins at 360-577-3119 to make a Saturday appointment. Face masks required. Limited capacity inside the building. Upon arrival, if museum is at capacity, patrons are asked to wait in the parking lot until the population drops. The touchable exhibits have been removed or deactivated for public health.
The Memories of a Lost Landscape exhibit highlighting Spirit Lake before Mount St. Helens erupted is in the museum’s temporary gallery. Components from the exhibit at the closed Hoffstadt Bluffs visitor center have been integrated with new interpretive material and artifacts from the museum’s collection. Also from Hoffstadt Bluffs is the KOMO channel 4 news car. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.
McThreads Art Works: Regular hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. 1233 Commerce Ave., Longview. 360-261-2373. www.mcthreadswearableart.com.
MUSIC
Columbia Theatre for the Performing ArtsNov. 6: 7 p.m. folk singer Kathryn Rose live stream via the theater’s Facebook page (Search for Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts) and YouTube Channel (Search for Columbia Theatre Longview). Pacific Northwest resident Rose performs folk music on tenor guitar and sings folk music with a emphasis on Ireland and with a dash of Gaeilge. Info: 360-575-8499, info@olumbiatheatre.com, www.columbiatheatre.com.
Nov. 14: 7 p.m. MPG live stream via the theater’s Facebook page (Search for Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts) and YouTube Channel (Search for Columbia Theatre Longview).
MPG includes drummer Bill Comin, jazz and classical pianist TK Conrad and classical music bassist Don Monares who play jazz ballads and various Latin styles such as Brazilian sambas and Bossa Novas along with upbeat swing and Bebop. Info: 360-575-8499, info@columbiatheatre.com, www.columbiatheatre.com.
Nov. 21: Steelhead, classic rock, 7 p.m. live stream via the theater’s Facebook page (Search for Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts) and YouTube Channel (Search for Columbia Theatre Longview). Info: 360-575-8499, info@olumbiatheatre.com, www.columbiatheatre.com. Visit Steelhead’s Facebook page.
Nov. 28: 7 p.m. The Oyster Crackers live stream via the theater’s Facebook page (Search for Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts) and YouTube Channel (Search for Columbia Theatre Longview). The harmonious trio are based on the Long Beach Peninsula. Rita Smith, Christi Mack and Bette Lu Krause perform songs of hope and inspiration with an eclectic mix of Americana, Celtic and original music. Much of their repertoire is a cappella and they accompany themselves on guitar, fiddle and mandolin. Info: 360-575-8499, info@olumbiatheatre.com, www.columbiatheatre.com.
Dec. 5: 7 p.m. Unmasked Virtuosity, Part I live stream via the theater’s Facebook page (Search for Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts) and YouTube Channel (Search for Columbia Theatre Longview). Abriana Church and Enoria Lee feture music of Liszt, Paganini and more. Part 2 set for 7 p.m. Dec. 19. Info: 360-575-8499, info@olumbiatheatre.com, www.columbiatheatre.com.
Dec. 12: 7 p.m. Moonshine Country Band, classic country and Grand Ol’ Opry live stream via the theater’s Facebook page (Search for Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts) and YouTube Channel (Search for Columbia Theatre Longview). Features Gary Hansen (rhythm guitar, banjo, vocals), Carlos Stanfield lead guitar, banjo, harmonica, vocals), Gloria Goss (bass, vocals), John Henry (keyboards, vocals), Billy Traub (drums), Janet Clark (fiddle, mandolin, guitar and Irish drum), Tim Dawdy (steel guitar). Info: 360-575-8499, info@olumbiatheatre.com, www.columbiatheatre.com.
Dec. 19: 7 p.m. Unmasked Virtuosity, Part II live stream via the theater’s Facebook page (Search for Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts) and YouTube Channel (Search for Columbia Theatre Longview). Pianist Abriana Church and violinist Enoria Lee perform music of Liszt, Paganini and more. Info: 360-575-8499, info@olumbiatheatre.com, www.columbiatheatre.com.
