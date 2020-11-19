Spotlight Calendar: Nov. 19

Editor’s note: If your regular Spotlight calendar events are being re-instated based on state guidelines with safe re-opening practices, please send information to frontdoor@tdn.com.

EXHIBITIONS

Broadway Gallery: Hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. November artists are Susan Supola, paintings; and Lorena Birk, clay animals. Visit the gallery, its website (http://the-broadway-gallery.com), its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery), on Instagram or call (360-577-0544) for details. Local art since 1982. Voted in top three art galleries in Southwest Washington.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, but Saturdays by appointment only. Call Daniel Robbins at 360-577-3119 to make a Saturday appointment. Face masks required. Limited capacity inside the building. Upon arrival, if museum is at capacity, patrons are asked to wait in the parking lot until the population drops. The touchable exhibits have been removed or deactivated for public health.