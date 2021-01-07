Spotlight Calendar: Jan. 7

Editor’s note: If your regular Spotlight calendar events are being held based on state guidelines, please send information to frontdoor@tdn.com.

EXHIBITIONS

Broadway Gallery: Artists of the month are gallery member Laurie Michaels, pastels and photography (nature and wildlife) and guest artist Donata Vantongren, assemblage with retro dolls. A January clearance sale takes place Jan. 12-23. Hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. Visit the gallery, its website (http://the-broadway-gallery.com), its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery), on Instagram or call (360-577-0544) for details. Local art since 1982. Voted in top three art galleries in Southwest Washington.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, but Saturdays by appointment only. Call Daniel Robbins at 360-577-3119 to make a Saturday appointment. Face masks required. Limited capacity inside the building. Upon arrival, if museum is at capacity, patrons are asked to wait in the parking lot until the population drops. The touchable exhibits have been removed or deactivated for public health.