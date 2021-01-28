 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spotlight Calendar: Jan. 28
0 comments

Spotlight Calendar: Jan. 28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Spotlight

Editor’s note: If your regular Spotlight calendar events are being held based on state guidelines, please send information to frontdoor@tdn.com.

EXHIBITIONS

Broadway Gallery: Hours: Guest artists for February are Scott McRae, painting; and Walter Geil, wood carving. 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. Visit the gallery, its website (http://the-broadway-gallery.com), its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery), on Instagram or call (360-577-0544) for details. Local art since 1982. Voted in top three art galleries in Southwest Washington.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Museum open by appointment as of Jan. 11. Call 360-577-3119 to schedule an appointment. Face masks required. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.

McThreads Art Works: Regular hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. 1233 Commerce Ave., Longview. 360-261-2373. www.mcthreadswearableart.com.

— The Daily News

The deadline for Spotlight is 5 p.m. Monday the week of publication. Forms are available in The Daily News’ newsroom. Mail items to Entertainment Spotlight Calendar, The Daily News, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632, or deliver in person. FAX: 360577-2538. Email: frontdoor@tdn.com. Information will not be taken over the phone.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News