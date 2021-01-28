Spotlight Calendar: Jan. 28

Editor’s note: If your regular Spotlight calendar events are being held based on state guidelines, please send information to frontdoor@tdn.com.

EXHIBITIONS

Broadway Gallery: Hours: Guest artists for February are Scott McRae, painting; and Walter Geil, wood carving. 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. Visit the gallery, its website (http://the-broadway-gallery.com), its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery), on Instagram or call (360-577-0544) for details. Local art since 1982. Voted in top three art galleries in Southwest Washington.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Museum open by appointment as of Jan. 11. Call 360-577-3119 to schedule an appointment. Face masks required. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.

McThreads Art Works: Regular hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. 1233 Commerce Ave., Longview. 360-261-2373. www.mcthreadswearableart.com.

— The Daily News

The deadline for Spotlight is 5 p.m. Monday the week of publication. Forms are available in The Daily News’ newsroom. Mail items to Entertainment Spotlight Calendar, The Daily News, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632, or deliver in person. FAX: 360577-2538. Email: frontdoor@tdn.com. Information will not be taken over the phone.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0