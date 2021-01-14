Spotlight Calendar: Jan. 14

Editor’s note: If your regular Spotlight calendar events are being held based on state guidelines, please send information to frontdoor@tdn.com.
EXHIBITIONS
Broadway Gallery: Artists of the month are gallery member Laurie Michaels, pastels and photography (nature and wildlife) and guest artist Donata Vantongren, assemblage with retro dolls. A January clearance sale takes place Jan. 12-23. Hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. Visit the gallery, its website (http://the-broadway-gallery.com), its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery), on Instagram or call (360-577-0544) for details. Local art since 1982. Voted in top three art galleries in Southwest Washington.
Cowlitz County Historical Museum: 7 p.m. Jan. 14, First Thursday featuring Staff Picks via Zoom; check the museum’s website at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum for access information. Museum open by appointment as of Jan. 11. Call 360-577-3119 to schedule an appointment. Face masks required. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso.
McThreads Art Works: Regular hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. 1233 Commerce Ave., Longview. 360-261-2373. www.mcthreadswearableart.com.
— The Daily News
