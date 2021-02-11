Spotlight Calendar: Feb. 11

Broadway Gallery: Hours: Guest artists for February are Scott McRae, painting; and Walter Geil, wood carving. 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. Visit the gallery, its website ( http://the-broadway-gallery.com ), its Facebook page ( www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery ), on Instagram or call (360-577-0544) for details. Local art since 1982. Voted in top three art galleries in Southwest Washington.

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Cowlitz County Historical Museum: 4 p.m. Feb. 11 and 7 p.m. Feb. 17, live YouTube presentation by Washington State University Press featuring new perspectives from David Nicandri on Captain Cook and he Lewis and Clark Expedition. Nicandro is past director of the Washington State Historical Society and an expert on Pacific Northwest exploration. For details on the presentation, visit https://bit.ly/36DSZOx. Registration is not required to watch the YouTube stream. To view them, visit https://bit.ly/2O1X88D. Museum open by appointment as of Jan. 11. Call 360-577-3119 to schedule an appointment. Face masks required. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.