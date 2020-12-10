Spotlight Calendar: Dec. 10

Editor’s note: If your regular Spotlight calendar events are being re-instated based on state guidelines with safe re-opening practices, please send information to frontdoor@tdn.com.
EXHIBITIONS
Broadway Gallery: December artists of the month are Jane Gerdon, fiber art; and Ian Harrrington, drawings. Hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. The gallery’s new Christmas room is open. Visit the gallery, its website (http://the-broadway-gallery.com), its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery), on Instagram or call (360-577-0544) for details. Local art since 1982. Voted in top three art galleries in Southwest Washington.
Cowlitz County Historical Museum: Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, but Saturdays by appointment only. Call Daniel Robbins at 360-577-3119 to make a Saturday appointment. Face masks required. Limited capacity inside the building. Upon arrival, if museum is at capacity, patrons are asked to wait in the parking lot until the population drops. The touchable exhibits have been removed or deactivated for public health.
The Memories of a Lost Landscape exhibit highlighting Spirit Lake before Mount St. Helens erupted is in the museum’s temporary gallery. Components from the exhibit at the closed Hoffstadt Bluffs visitor center have been integrated with new interpretive material and artifacts from the museum’s collection. Also from Hoffstadt Bluffs is the KOMO channel 4 news car. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.
McThreads Art Works: Regular hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. 1233 Commerce Ave., Longview. 360-261-2373. www.mcthreadswearableart.com.
MUSIC
Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts.
Dec. 12: 7 p.m. Moonshine Country Band, classic country and Grand Ol’ Opry live stream via the theater’s Facebook page (Search for Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts) and YouTube Channel (Search for Columbia Theatre Longview). Features Gary Hansen (rhythm guitar, banjo, vocals), Carlos Stanfield lead guitar, banjo, harmonica, vocals), Gloria Goss (bass, vocals), John Henry (keyboards, vocals), Billy Traub (drums), Janet Clark (fiddle, mandolin, guitar and Irish drum), Tim Dawdy (steel guitar). Info: 360-575-8499, info@olumbiatheatre.com, www.columbiatheatre.com.
Dec. 19: 7 p.m. Unmasked Virtuosity, Part II live stream via the theater’s Facebook page (Search for Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts) and YouTube Channel (Search for Columbia Theatre Longview). Pianist Abriana Church and violinist Enoria Lee perform music of Liszt, Paganini and more. Info: 360-575-8499, info@olumbiatheatre.com, www.columbiatheatre.com.
— The Daily News
