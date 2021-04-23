Spotlight: Arts of the Mountain art and music festival set for June 26 and 27

ETC.

Cowlitz County Farmers’ Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through October 30, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays starting May 4 through Sept. 14, across the street from the Cowlitz County Event (Expo) Center 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. Attendees are asked to park in designated area and keep pets on a leash.

Hulda Klager Lilac Gardens: garden open and plant sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through May 9, 115 S. Pekin Road, Woodland.

FAIRS, FESTIVALS

Arts of the Mountain (Art and Music Festival): 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 26 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 27, take I-5 to Exit 49 and go five miles east on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway to the Silver Lake Grange, 3104 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Castle Rock; features acoustic musicians; and stained glass, recycled metal, fused glass, jewelry, mixed media, painters and other artists; artsofthemountain.org; search for Arts of the Mountain on Facebook; 360-431-9802.