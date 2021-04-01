Spotlight: April 1

EXHIBITIONS

Broadway Gallery: April guest artists are gallery member Sharon Ballard, new paintings and pet portraits; and guest Linda Blue, wearable art and jewelry. Artists works are on display all month along with 40 local cooperative gallery members. The gallery extends a call to artists for new memberships. Regular hours: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.1418 Commerce Ave., Longview. 577-0544. http://the-broadway-gallery.com , www.facebook.com/TheBroadwayGallery .

Cowlitz County Historical Museum: “What Your Home Says About the World,” by Humanity Washington speaker Michelle Janning, 7 p.m. April 1 via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3fzIr8e. After registering, an email confirmation will be sent containing information on how to join the meeting where sociologist and writer Janning will discuss how home space and objects tell the story of what’s happening in families, how objects have their own cultural biographies and why it all matters. Regular museum hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Donations accepted. 405 Allen St., Kelso. 577-3119. www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/museum.