Senior Calendar: March 5-17

MARCH 5
Castle Rock Senior Center: noon-3 p.m., quilting; 7-9 p.m., pinochle (open to the public); 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502.
Kelso Senior Center: noon, Kiwanis buffet ($8); 6:30-10:30 p.m., Contract Bridge Club; 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.
Longview Senior Center: 8 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., line dance; 10:15 a.m., ultra beginning line dance; 10 a.m., games; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dance and entertainment; 1 p.m., wood carvers; 9 a.m. bus trip to Red Wing casino in Olympia; bus leaves senior center at 9 a.m. and arrives back by 5 p.m., $5 per person, sign up and pay at senior center; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.
Rainier Senior Center: 9 a.m., breakfast ($5); 10 a.m., gentle exercise; 11 a.m., music; noon lunch; $6 for people younger than 60 years old, $5 for people 60 years old and older; call-in and carry out orders need to be in no later than 10:30 a.m.; 1 p.m., pinochle; 48 West Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.
Senior Bowl: noon, Triangle Bowl, 700 Triangle Center, Longview; for people 55 to 95 years old; to join, ask for Julia or Bud Beardslee or see the front desk; 360-425-4060.
Somerset Retirement/Assisted Living: 1:30 p.m., music and song by Dennis Harris and a happy birthday party; 2025 Tibbetts Drive, Longview; free.
MARCH 6
Castle Rock Senior Center: 8:15-9:15 a.m, yoga;9:30-10:30 a.m., exercise class; noon, lunch, (call 360-636-2118 by Monday for reservation); 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502.
Longview Senior Center: 8 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., line dance; 10:15 a.m., ultra beginning line dance; 12:30 p.m., pinochle; 1 p.m., bunco; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.
Rainier Senior Center: 9 a.m., breakfast ($5); 11 a.m. music; noon lunch; $6 for people younger than 60 years old, $5 for people 60 years old and older; call-in and carry out orders need to be in no later than 10:30 a.m.; 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.
MARCH 7
Longview Senior Center: 8 a.m.-noon, drop in; 7 p.m., pinochle; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.
MARCH 8
Longview Senior Center: 1-4 p.m., dance by Boursaw Brothers ($5); 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.
MARCH 9
Castle Rock Senior Center: 8:15-9:15 a.m, yoga; 9:30-10:30 a.m., exercise class; 10 a.m.-noon, cinnamon rolls/coffee (served to public, suggested $1.50 donation); 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502.
Kelso Senior Center: 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Contract Bridge Club; noon-12:30 p.m., lunch ($5); 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.
Longview Senior Center: 8 a.m., pool; 12:30 p.m., pinochle; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.
Lower Columbia Senior Shuffle Board: 1 p.m., Tim's Bar & Grill, 213 Allen St., Kelso; Jean, 360-577-8665.
Rainier Senior Center: 9 a.m., breakfast ($5); 11 a.m. music provided by 3 of Us; noon lunch; $6 for people younger than 60 years old, $5 for people 60 years old and older; call-in and carry out orders need to be in no later than 10:30 a.m.; 1 p.m., Hooks & Needles; 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.
MARCH 10
Castle Rock Senior Center: 11 a.m., speaker; noon, potluck lunch; noon-3 p.m., games, cards and visiting with everyone welcome; 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502.
Kelso Senior Center: 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., lunch ($6); 12:30-2:30 p.m., bingo; 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.
Longview Senior Center: 8 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., line dance; 10:15 a.m., ultra beginning line dance; 10 a.m., games; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dance and entertainment; 1:30 p.m., couples' dance lessons; 3 p.m., karaoke; 5:30 p.m., wood carvers; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.
Rainier Senior Center: 9 a.m., breakfast ($5); 10 a.m., gentle exercise; noon lunch; $6 for people younger than 60 years old, $5 for people 60 years old and older; call-in and carry out orders need to be in no later than 10:30 a.m.; 1 p.m., men's and women's VFW; 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.
Senior Bowl: noon, Triangle Bowl, 700 Triangle Center, Longview; for people 55 to 95 years old; to join, ask for Julia or Bud Beardslee or see the front desk; 360-425-4060.
Somerset Retirement/Assisted Living: 1:30 p.m., knitting group; 2:30 p.m., Bible study; 2025 Tibbetts Drive, Longview; free.
MARCH 11
Castle Rock Senior Center: 8:15-9:15 a.m, yoga; 9:30-10:30 a.m., exercise class; noon, senior nutrition meals offered by CAP ($3 donation, call 360-636-2118 by Monday for reservation); 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502.
Kelso Senior Center: noon-3 p.m., pinochle; 1 p.m., Mahjong; 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.
Longview Senior Center: 8 a.m., pool; 9:30 a.m., cribbage; noon, bingo; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.
Rainier Senior Center: 9 a.m., breakfast ($5); 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., WIC distributions; noon lunch; $6 for people younger than age 60, $6 for people younger than 60 years old, $5 for people 60 years old and older; call-in and carry out orders need to be in no later than 10:30 a.m.; 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.
Somerset Retirement/Assisted Living: 1:30 p.m., music and song by the Boursaw Brothers; 2025 Tibbetts Drive, Longview; free.
MARCH 12
Castle Rock Senior Center: noon-3 p.m., quilting, 7-9 p.m., pinochle (open to the public); 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502.
Kelso Senior Center: 9:30-11:30 a.m., board meeting; noon, Kiwanis buffet ($8); 6:30-10:30 p.m., Contract Bridge Club; 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.
Longview Senior Center: 8 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., line dance; 10:15 a.m., ultra beginning line dance; 10 a.m., games; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dance and entertainment; 1 p.m., wood carvers; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.
Rainier Senior Center: 9 a.m., breakfast ($5); 10 a.m., gentle exercise; 11 a.m., music; noon lunch; $6 for people younger than 60 years old, $5 for people 60 years old and older; call-in and carry out orders need to be in no later than 10:30 a.m.; 1 p.m., Hand and Foot cards; 48 West Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.
Senior Bowl: noon, Triangle Bowl, 700 Triangle Center, Longview; for people 55 to 95 years old; to join, ask for Julia or Bud Beardslee or see the front desk; 360-425-4060.
Somerset Retirement/Assisted Living: 1:30 p.m., music and song by Billy Pollard; 2025 Tibbetts Drive, Longview; free.
MARCH 13
Castle Rock Senior Center: 8:15-9:15 a.m, yoga; 9:30-10:30 a.m., exercise class; noon, lunch, (call 360-636-2118 by Monday for reservation); 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502.
Kelso Senior Center: 12-2 p.m., paper and dauber bingo, $5; 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.
Longview Senior Center: 8 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., line dance; 10:15 a.m., ultra beginning line dance; 12:30 p.m., pinochle; 1 p.m., bunco; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.
Rainier Senior Center: 9 a.m., breakfast ($5); 11 a.m., music; noon lunch; $6 for people younger than 60 years old, $5 for people 60 years old and older; call-in and carry out orders need to be in no later than 10:30 a.m.; 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.
MARCH 14
Longview Senior Center: 8 a.m.-noon, drop in; 7 p.m., pinochle; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.
MARCH 15
Kelso Senior Center: 12:30-4 p.m., pinochle ($5 buy in), 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.
Longview Senior Center: 12:30 p.m., cribbage and potluck ($5); 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.
MARCH 16
Castle Rock Senior Center: 8:15-9:15 a.m, yoga; 9:30-10:30 a.m., exercise class; 10 a.m.-noon, cinnamon rolls/coffee (served to public, suggested $1.50 donation); 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502.
Kelso Senior Center: 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Contract Bridge Club; noon-12:30 p.m., lunch ($5); 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.
Longview Senior Center: 8 a.m., pool; 12:30 p.m., pinochle; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.
Lower Columbia Senior Shuffle Board: 1 p.m., Tim's Bar & Grill, 213 Allen St., Kelso; Jean, 360-577-8665.
Rainier Senior Center: 9 a.m., breakfast ($5); 11 a.m. music provided by 3 of Us; noon lunch; $6 for people younger than 60 years old, $5 for people 60 years old and older; call-in and carry out orders need to be in no later than 10:30 a.m.; 1 p.m., Hooks & Needles; 6 p.m., bingo, $5 cards; 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.
MARCH 17
Castle Rock Senior Center: noon-3 p.m., games, cards and visiting with everyone welcome; 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502.
Kelso Senior Center: 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., lunch ($6); 12:30-2:30 p.m., bingo; 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.
Longview Senior Center: 8 a.m., pool; 9 a.m., line dance; 10:15 a.m., ultra beginning line dance; 10 a.m., games; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dance and entertainment; 1:30 p.m., couples' dance lessons; 3 p.m., karaoke; 5:30 p.m., wood carvers; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.
Lower Columbia School Retirees Association: 9:30 a.m., Somerset Retirement Apartments, 2025 Tibbetts Drive, Longview; Noel McRae, 360-425-6495.
Rainier Senior Center: 9 a.m., breakfast ($5); 10 a.m., gentle exercise; noon lunch: xxxxx; $6 for people younger than 60 years old, $5 for people 60 years old and older; call-in and carry out orders need to be in no later than 10:30 a.m.; 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.
Senior Bowl: noon, Triangle Bowl, 700 Triangle Center, Longview; for people 55 to 95 years old; to join, ask for Julia or Bud Beardslee or see the front desk; 360-425-4060.
Somerset Retirement/Assisted Living: 9:30 a.m., retired teachers' breakfast; 1:30 p.m., knitting group; 2 pm.. St. Patrick's Day party and music and song by Bo; 2:30 p.m., Bible study; 2025 Tibbetts Drive, Longview; free.
