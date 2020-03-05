Senior Calendar: March 5-17

Rainier Senior Center: 9 a.m., breakfast ($5); 10 a.m., gentle exercise; noon lunch; $6 for people younger than 60 years old, $5 for people 60 years old and older; call-in and carry out orders need to be in no later than 10:30 a.m.; 1 p.m., men's and women's VFW; 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.

Senior Bowl: noon, Triangle Bowl, 700 Triangle Center, Longview; for people 55 to 95 years old; to join, ask for Julia or Bud Beardslee or see the front desk; 360-425-4060.

Somerset Retirement/Assisted Living: 1:30 p.m., knitting group; 2:30 p.m., Bible study; 2025 Tibbetts Drive, Longview; free.

MARCH 11

Castle Rock Senior Center: 8:15-9:15 a.m, yoga; 9:30-10:30 a.m., exercise class; noon, senior nutrition meals offered by CAP ($3 donation, call 360-636-2118 by Monday for reservation); 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502.

Kelso Senior Center: noon-3 p.m., pinochle; 1 p.m., Mahjong; 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.

Longview Senior Center: 8 a.m., pool; 9:30 a.m., cribbage; noon, bingo; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.

