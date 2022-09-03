Public Meetings: Sept. 6-9

SEPT. 6

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/535/Agendas-Regular-Public-Meetings.

Kelso City Council: 6 p.m. meeting, Kelso City Hall, 203 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso.

Lexington Flood Control Zone District: 10 a.m., Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to attend meetings via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smart phone, visit global.gotomeeting.com/join/729975285 or call in by dialing 1-877-309-2073. Access code: 729 975 285.

Longview Civil Service Commission: 4 p.m. meeting, City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview.

Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. meeting, Council chambers, 200 East Scott Ave., Woodland. The public may also join virtually via GoToMeeting at meet.goto.com/361851781. To join by phone call 1-877-309-2073 or 1-646-749-3129. Access Code: 361 851 781. To get the app, visit meet.goto.com/install. American with Disabilities Act accommodations are provided upon request. People requiring special accommodations should call the City Clerk Treasurer’s office at 360-225-8281 by noon the Thursday before the meeting.

SEPT. 7

City of Longview Planning Commission: 7 p.m. workshop, training room or small conference room upstairs at City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview. Meeting also available via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/86788038944 or by calling 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799. Meeting ID: 867 8803 8944,

Silver Lake Flood Control District: 1 p.m., Cowlitz County Public Works Department Training Room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Meeting also held via GoToMeeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/172293285; or by calling 1-646-749-3122. access code: 172 293 285.

SEPT. 8

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: 11 a.m. board of commissioners meeting canceled; rescheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 15, CCCD No. 1 office, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock.

Kalama Planning Commission: 6 p.m. Agenda for the meeting posted Sept. 2 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

Longview City Council: 6 p.m. meeting, Longview City Hall Council Chamber, 1525 Broadway, Longview. Meeting also held via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82144269625. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 821 4426 9625. City Hall is accessible for people with disabilities. Special equipment to help the hearing impaired also is available. People who require special accommodations to attend the meeting should call the city Executive Offices at 360-442-5004 48 hours in advance of the meeting.

