Public Meetings: Sept. 19-23

SEPT. 19

Lexington Flood Control District: 10:15 a.m. special board of directors meeting, Public Works Administration Training Room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso.

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: 5 p.m. special meeting, second floor Training Room, City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview. Meeting also held via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/87633191752. Meeting ID: 876 3319 1752. City Hall is accessible for people with disabilities. Special equipment to help the hearing impaired also is available. Anyone who requires special accommodations to attend the meeting should call the city Executive Offices at 360-442-5004 48 hours in advance of the meeting.

SEPT. 20

Cowlitz Community Network: 11:30 a.m., board meeting, 11:30 a.m., Cowlitz County Administration Building annex, second floor conference room, 207 ourth Ave. N., Kelso. Meetings also held via virtual meeting/conference call. Visit the “Board” tab under home on the right of the website CowlitzCommunityNetwork.com for call in/log in details. For info, call 360-442-7089 or send an email to CowlitzNtwk@CowlitzCommunityNetwork.com.

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/535/Agendas-Regular-Public-Meetings.

Kelso City Council: 6 p.m. meeting, Kelso City Hall, 203 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso.

SEPT. 21

Beacon Hill Water & Sewer District: 3 p.m. board of commissioners meeting has been canceled. A special meeting has been called and scheduled for 3 p.m. Sept. 26, district office, 1121 West Side Highway, Kelso. For the agenda, visit the district’s website at bhwsd.org.

Kalama Library Board: 5:15 p.m. meeting City Council Chambers, 320 N. First St. (Kalama Library building), Kalama.

Kelso Housing Authority: 10 a.m. meeting Kelso Housing Authority meeting room, 1415 S. 10th Ave., Kelso, WA 98626.

Southwest Washington Regional Transportation Planning Organization (SWRTPO): 10 a.m. board meeting via Zoom. Meeting ID: 851 6466 1947, passcode: 303825. The meeting agenda is located at cwcog.org/transportation/#Boards by scrolling down to SWRTPO and clicking on the “Meeting Materials” button. Public participation and comments are welcome. For details or assistance, call 360-577-3041.

SEPT. 22

Cowlitz County Homeless Housing Task Force: 2-3:30 p.m., Cowlitz County Health & Human Services, Conference Room A, 1952 Ninth Ave., Longview. To learn more about the task force, visit bit.ly/3Bxzdod.

Longview City Council: 6 p.m. meeting, Longview City Hall Council Chamber, 1525 Broadway, Longview. Meeting also held via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82144269625. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 821 4426 9625

SEPT. 23

Area Agency On Aging and Disabilities of Southwest Washington: 1 p.m. bi-monthly board meeting of the council of governments, 201 N.E. 73rd St., Vancouver. People who would like to attend the meeting by teleconference should call 360-735-5721 three days before the meeting to discuss accommodation.

— The Daily News