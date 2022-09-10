Public Meetings: Sept.12-16

SEPT. 13

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting , 5350 Pacific Way, Longview; via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82987556617 or by calling 1-253-215-8287, meeting ID: 829 875 6617.

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 6: 6:30 p.m., Rose Valley Friends Church, 1437 Rose Valley Road, Kelso.

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/535/Agendas-Regular-Public-Meetings.

Cowlitz County Park and Recreation Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m., Cowlitz County Administration Building, conference room B, 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso.

SEPT. 14

Cowlitz Transit Authority: 4 p.m. board meeting, City Council Chambers, City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview. Meeting also held via Zoom. For information on Zoom accessibility, call 360-442-5662. City Hall is accessible to people with disabilities. Special equipment also is available to help the hearing impaired. Anyone needing special accommodations to attend the meeting should call the city Executive Offices at 360-442-5004 48 hours before the meeting is held.

Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting, 10 International Way, Longview. Please use the south door for entry to the commissioners meeting room. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting. Attendees can submit public comments to publicomment@portoflongview.com or give public comment orally during the meeting. Meeting agenda can be found at bit.ly/3qrtxp8. For assistance with special needs, call 360-425-3305 at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting. The meeting will be broadcast live at www.kltv.org.

SEPT. 15

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 2: 3 p.m. board meeting, 526 N. Dike Road, office/maintenance building, Woodland.

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: 11 a.m. board of commissioners meeting, CCCD No. 1 office, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock. Rescheduled from Sept. 8.

Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting, Kalama City Council Chambers, 320 N. First St., Kalama. Council agenda posted Sept. 9 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend virtually via Zoom, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

