Public Meetings: Oct. 3-7

OCT. 3

Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 4 p.m., 820 11th Ave., Longview. Meeting also held via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/7091160943, meeting ID: 709 116 0943. The link also can be found at www.hoswaa.org. People also join the meeting via phone by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 709 116 0943.

Lexington Flood Control Zone District: 10 a.m., Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to attend meetings via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smart phone, visit global.gotomeeting.com/join/5507201157 or call in by dialing 1-646-749-3122. Access code: 507 201 157.

Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. meeting, Council chambers, 200 East Scott Ave., Woodland. The public may also join virtually via GoToMeeting at meet.goto.com/305027389. To join by phone call 1-877-309-2073 or 1-646-749-3129. Access Code: 305 027 389. To get the app, visit meet.goto.com/install. American with Disabilities Act accommodations are provided upon request. People requiring special accommodations should call the City Clerk Treasurer’s office at 360-225-8281 by noon the Thursday before the meeting.

OCT. 4

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/535/Agendas-Regular-Public-Meetings.

Kelso City Council: 6 p.m. meeting, Kelso City Hall, 203 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso.

OCT. 5

Silver Lake Flood Control District: 1 p.m. meeting and equalization hearing, Cowlitz County Public Works Department Training Room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Meeting also held via GoToMeeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/172293285; or by calling 1-646-749-3122. access code: 172 293 285.

OCT. 6

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 3: 8 a.m., Public Works Administration Building training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Meeting also accessible via GoToMeeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/410400021; or by phone at 1-646-749-3122, access code: 410 400 021.

Drainage Improvement District No. 1: 7:30 a.m. meeting, Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to attend meetings via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smart phone visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/557845597; or call in by dialing 1-312-757-3121, access code: 557 845 597.

Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting, Kalama City Council Chambers, 320 N. First St., Kalama. Council agenda posted Sept. 30 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend virtually via Zoom, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

OCT. 7

Cowlitz County Public Facilities District: 8 a.m.-noon workshop, Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.

— The Daily News