Public Meetings: Oct. 24-28

OCT. 24

Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 4 p.m. meeting, 820 11th Ave., Longview. Meeting also held via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/7091160943 or by calling 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 709 116 0943. The link to the meeting also can be found at hoswwa.org.

Longview School District: 5 p.m. board of directors special meeting, district administration board room, 2715 Lilac St., Longview. Meeting also held via Zoom at longview122.zoom.us/j/97010144527 or by calling 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 970 1014 4527, Passcode: 237518.

Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. special meeting, 200 East Scott Ave., Woodland. Meeting also held via GoToMeeting at meet.goto.com/362645181 or by calling 1-866-899-4679 or 1-571-317-3116. Access code: 362 645 181.

OCT. 25

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting, 5350 Pacific Way, Longview; via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82987556617 or by calling 1-253-215-8287, meeting ID: 829 875 6617.

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/535/Agendas-Regular-Public-Meetings.

Cowlitz County Veterans Advisory Board: 3 p.m., Cowlitz County Health & Human Services conference room A, 1952 Ninth Ave., Longview For details, call 360-414-5599.

OCT. 26

Beacon Hill Water & Sewer District: 3 p.m. special board of commissioners meeting, district office, 1121 West Side Highway, Kelso. For the agenda, visit the district’s website at bhwsd.org.

Mint Valley Golf Course Advisory Board: 4 p.m. meeting, training room at City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview.

Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting, 10 International Way, Longview. Please use he south door for entry to the commissioners meeting room. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting. Attendees can submit public comments to publicomment@portoflongview.com or give public comment orally during the meeting. For assistance with special needs, call 360-425-3305 at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting. The meeting will be broadcast live at www.kltv.org.

OCT. 27

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board meeting, 5350 Pacific Way. Meeting also available via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/89923475256 or by calling 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 899 2347 5256.

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 2: 3 p.m. board meeting, 526 N. Dike Road, office/maintenance building, Woodland.

Cowlitz County Homeless Housing Task Force: 2-3:30 p.m., Cowlitz County Health & Human Services, Conference Room A, 1952 Ninth Ave., Longview. To learn more about the task force, visit bit.ly/3Bxzdod.

Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments: noon board meeting, Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. Agenda available at cwcog.org/about/#BoardsPublic. For details, call 360-577-3041.

Kalama Civil Service Commission: meeting cancelled due to lack of agenda items.

Longview City Council: 6 p.m. meeting, Longview City Hall Council Chamber, 1525 Broadway, Longview. Meeting also held via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82394132374. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 823 9413 2374.

— The Daily News