Public Meetings: Oct. 10-14

OCT. 11

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting , 5350 Pacific Way, Longview; via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82987556617 or by calling 1-253-215-8287, meeting ID: 829 875 6617.

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 6: 6:30 p.m., Rose Valley Friends Church, 1437 Rose Valley Road, Kelso.

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/535/Agendas-Regular-Public-Meetings.

Cowlitz County Park and Recreation Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m., Cowlitz County Administration Building, conference room B, 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso.

Longview Civil Service Commission: 4 p.m., small conference room, Longview City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview.

Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. special meeting, 200 East Scott Ave., Woodland.

OCT. 12

Longview Historic Preservation Commission: 5 p.m. special meeting, Longview City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview. City Hall is accessible for people with disabilities. Special equipment also is available to help the hearing impaired. Anyone who requires special accommodations to attend the meeting should call McAllister at 360-442-5083.

Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting, 10 International Way, Longview. Please use the south door for entry to the commissioners meeting room. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting. Attendees can submit public comments to publicomment@portoflongview.com or give public comment orally during the meeting. For assistance with special needs, call 360-425-3305 at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting. The meeting will be broadcast live at www.kltv.org.

OCT. 13

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: 11 a.m. budget hearing, CCCD No. 1 office, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock.

Kalama Planning Commission: 6 p.m. Agenda for the meeting posted Oct. 7 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

Kelso Housing Authority: 10 a.m. meeting, Kelso Housing Authority meeting room, 1415 S. 10th Ave., Kelso.

Longview City Council: 6 p.m. meeting, Longview City Hall Council Chamber, 1525 Broadway, Longview. Meeting also held via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82394132374. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 823 9423 2374. City Hall is accessible for people with disabilities. Special equipment also is available to help the hearing impaired. Anyone who requires special accommodations to attend the meeting should call the city Executive Office at 360-442-5004 48 hours before the meeting.

— The Daily News