Public Meetings: Nov. 7-11

NOV. 7

Lexington Flood Control District: 10 a.m. meeting, Public Works Administration building, 1600 13th Ave., S., Kelso.

Woodland City Council: 6 p.m. executive session, 7 p.m. regular meeting, Nov. 7, 200 East Scott Ave., Woodland. Meeting also available via GoToMeeting at meet.goto.com/802506357 or by calling 877-309-2073 or 646-749-3129. Access code: 802 506 357.

NOV. 8

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/535/Agendas-Regular-Public-Meetings.

Cowlitz County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: canceled.

Cowlitz County PUD: 2 p.m. meeting, Cowlitz PUD auditorium, 961 2th Ave., Longview. Also available via Microsoft Teams. For a link, email Monica Petterson at mpetterson@cowlitzpud.org by 5 p.m. Nov. 7. To join by phone, call 1-323-484-8960. Meeting ID: 212 491 978#.

Longview Civil Service Commission: 4 p.m. meeting, Longview City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview.

NOV. 9

Cowlitz Transit Authority Board: 4 p.m. board meeting with annual budget hearing, Longview City Council Chambers at City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview. Meeting also held via Zoom. To get Zoom accessibility, call River Cities Transit at 360-442-5662. City Hall is accessible for people with disabilities. Special equipment also is available to help the hearing impaired. People needing special accommodations to attend the meeting should call the city Executive Offices at 360-442-5004, 48 hours in advance of the meeting.

Kelso Housing Authority: 10 a.m. meeting, Kelso Housing Authority meeting room, 1415 S. 10th Ave., Kelso.

Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting, 10 International Way, Longview. Please use he south door for entry to the commissioners meeting room. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting. Attendees can submit public comments to publicomment@portoflongview.com or give public comment orally during the meeting. For assistance with special needs, call 360-425-3305 at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting. The meeting will be broadcast live at www.kltv.org.

NOV. 10

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: 11 a.m. budget hearing, CCCD No. 1 office, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock.

Kalama Planning Commission: 6 p.m. Agenda for the meeting posted Nov. 4 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

