Public Meetings: May 9-13

MAY 10

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting , 5350 Pacific Way, Longview; via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82987556617 or by calling 1-253-215-8287, meeting ID: 829 875 6617.

Cowlitz County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m., Riverside Park Pavilion, Riverside Park, 1820 West Side Highway, Lexington (Kelso).

Cowlitz PUD District No. 1: 2 p.m. meeting, PUD's John Searing Auditorium, 961 12th Ave., Longview. People interested in participating via Microsoft Teams should email Monica Petterson at mpetterson@cowlitzpud.org by 5 p.m. May 9 for the meeting link. To attend by phone, at the time of the meeting call 1-323-484-8960; meeting ID: 461 096 283#.

MAY 11

Silver Lake Flood Control District: 1 p.m., Cowlitz County Public Works Department Training Room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Meeting also held via GoToMeeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/172293285; or by calling 1-646-749-3122. access code: 172 293 285. (Meeting moved from May 4.)

MAY 12

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 3: 8 a.m., Public Works Administration Building training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Meeting also accessible via GoToMeeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/410400021; or by phone at 1-646-749-3122, access code: 410 400 021. (Meeting moved from May 5.)

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: 2 p.m. board of commissioners meeting, CCCD No. 1 office, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock.

Diking Improvement District No. 15: 5 p.m. board of supervisors meeting, Public Works Administration Building, training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Meeting also accessible via GoToMeeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/175088549 or by calling 1-408-650-3123, access code 175 088 549. (Meeting moved from May 5.)

7:30 a.m. meeting, Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to attend meetings via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smart phone visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/557845597; or call in by dialing 1-312-757-3121, access code: 557 845 597. (Meeting moved from May 5.)

Kalama Planning Commission: 6 p.m. Agenda for the meeting posted May 6 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

