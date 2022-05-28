Public Meetings: May 31-June 3

MAY 31

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting, 5350 Pacific Way, Longview. To join via Zoom visit bit.ly/3PLuYKk. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8287, meeting ID: 899 2347 5256.

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535.

JUNE 1

Silver Lake Flood Control District: 1 p.m., Cowlitz County Public Works Department Training Room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Meeting also held via GoToMeeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/172293285; or by calling 1-646-749-3122. access code: 172 293 285.

JUNE 2

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 3: 8 a.m., Public Works Administration Building training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Meeting also accessible via GoToMeeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/410400021; or by phone at 1-646-749-3122, access code: 410 400 021.

Drainage Improvement District No. 1: 7:30 a.m. meeting, Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to attend meetings via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smart phone visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/557845597; or call in by dialing 1-312-757-3121, access code: 557 845 597.

Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting, Kalama City Council Chambers, 320 N. First St., Kalama. Council agenda posted May 27 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend virtually via Zoom, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

JUNE 3

Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities of Southwest Washington: 1 p.m. bi-monthly council of governments meeting, 201 N.E. 73rd St., Vancouver. Anyone who would like to attend the meeting by teleconference, should call 360-735-5721 three days before the meeting to discuss accommodation.

