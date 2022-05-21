Public Meetings: May 23-27

MAY 23

Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 4 p.m., 820 11th Ave., Longview. Meeting also held via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/85973161930, meeting ID: 859 7316 1930. The link also can be found at www.hoswaa.org. People also join the meeting via phone by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 859 7316 1930.

MAY 24

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting , 5350 Pacific Way, Longview; via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82987556617 or by calling 1-253-215-8287, meeting ID: 829 875 6617.

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/535/Agendas-Regular-Public-Meetings.

Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments: noon, board of directors meeting via Zoom at bit.ly/3rBFNV9, meeting ID: 853 8477 1854, passcode: 888118. For details, call 360-577-3041.

Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting, 10 International Way, Longview. Please use the south door entrance to the commissioners meeting room. Also held via Zoom. To connect via Zoom, visit bit.ly/3FZnAqe; meeting number: 873 1699 7598, passcode: 3RRY.MVHv. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting number:: 873 1699 7598, passcode: 040243832. For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting. In person and Zoom attendees can submit their public comments via email before the meeting to publiccomment@portoflongview.com. Zoom attendees also can utilize the Zoom feature to raise their hands.

— The Daily News

The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.