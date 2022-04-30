Public Meetings: May 2-6

MAY 2

Lexington Flood Control Zone District: 10 a.m., Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to attend meetings via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smart phone, visit global.gotomeeting.com/join/5507201157 or call in by dialing 1-646-749-3122. Access code: 507 201 157.

Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. meeting, Council chambers, 200 East Scott Ave., Woodland. The public may also join virtually via GoToMeeting at meet.goto.com/807430261. To join by phone call 1-866-899-4679 or 1-571-317-3116. Access Code: 807-430-261. To get the app, visit meet.goto.com/install.

MAY 3

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144# or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/535/Agendas-Regular-Public-Meetings.

Kelso City Council: 6 p.m. meeting, Kelso City Hall, 203 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso.

MAY 4

Silver Lake Flood Control District: meeting moved to May 11.

MAY 5

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 3: meeting moved to May 12.

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 6: 6:30 p.m., Rose Valley Friends Church, 1437 Rose Valley Road, Kelso.

Diking Improvement District No. 15: meeting moved to May 12.

Drainage Improvement District No. 1: meeting moved to May 12.

Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting, Kalama City Council Chambers, 320 N. First St., Kalama. Council agenda posted April 29 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend virtually via Zoom, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

— The Daily News

The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.