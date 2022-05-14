Public Meetings: May 16-20

MAY 16

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: 5 p.m. meeting, City Hall training room, 1525 Broadway, Longview. The meeting also is available via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/87633191752, meeting ID: 876 3319 1752. City Hall is accessible for people with disabilities. Special equipment for the hearing impaired also is available. People who require special accommodations to attend the meeting should call the city executive offices at 360-442-5004 48 hours in advance of the meeting.

MAY 17

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144# or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/535/Agendas-Regular-Public-Meetings.

Cowlitz Community Network: 11:30 a.m. board meeting, held via virtual meeting/conference call. Visit the “Board” tab under home on the right of the website CowlitzCommunityNetwork.com for call in/log in details. For info, call 360-442-7089 or send an email to CowlitzNtwk@CowlitzCommunityNetwork.com.

MAY 18

Beacon Hill Water & Sewer District: 3 p.m. special board of commissioners meeting, district office, 1121 West Side Highway, Kelso. For the agenda, visit the district’s website at bhwsd.org.

Diking Improvement District No. 15: 5 p.m. board of supervisors meeting, Public Works Administration Building, training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Meeting also accessible via GoToMeeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/175088549 or by calling 1-408-650-3123, access code 175 088 549. (Meeting moved from May 12.)

Kalama Library Board: 5:15 p.m. meeting City Council Chambers, 320 N. First St. (Kalama Library building), Kalama.

Kelso Housing Authority: 10 a.m. meeting held via Zoom because of the pandemic. People interested in contacting the board or attending a meeting are asked to write to the board c/o Kelso Housing Authority, 1415 S. 10th Ave., Kelso, WA 98626.

MAY 19

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 2: 3 p.m. board meeting, 526 N. Dike Road, office/maintenance building, Woodland.

Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting, Kalama City Council Chambers, 320 N. First St., Kalama. Council agenda posted May 13 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend virtually via Zoom, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.

