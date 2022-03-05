Public Meetings: March 7-12

MARCH 7

Lexington Flood Control Zone District: 10 a.m., Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to attend meetings via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smart phone, visit global.gotomeeting.com/join/5507201157 or call in by dialing 1-646-749-3122. Access code: 507 201 157.

Longview School District: 4:30 p.m. board of directors, school district administration building, 2715 Lilac St., Longview. To attend remotely via Zoom, visit https://longview122.zoom.us/j/99541817165. Meeting ID: 995 4181 7165, passcode: 650445. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 005 4181 7165, passcode: 650445.

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: 5:15 p.m. City Hall Training Room, 1525 Broadway, Longview. The meeting also available via zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/87633191752. Meeting ID: 876 3319 1752. City Hall is accessible for people with disabilities. Special equipment with to help the hearing impaired also is available. People who require special accommodations to attend the in-person meeting should call the city executive offices at 360-442-5004 48 hours in advance of the meeting.

Woodland City Council: 6:30 p.m. reception for Mike Peterson, 7 p.m. regular meeting, Council chambers, 200 East Scott Ave., Woodland. The public may join in person by following mask and social distancing rules; attendance will be limited in the council chambers. The public may also join virtually via GoToMeeting at meet.goto.com/727135653. To join by phone call 1-866-899-4679 or 1-571-317-3116. Access Code: 727 135 653. To get the app, visit meet.goto.com/install.

MARCH 8

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting, 5350 Pacific Way Longview. Join via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82987556617 or by calling 1-253-215-8287, meeting ID: 829 8755 6617.

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535.

Cowlitz County Fire Protection District No. 5: 3:30 p.m. board of directors meeting following state and local guidelines, Station 52, 415 Todd Road, Kalama. Meeting also available remotely by computer, tablet or smart phone by visiting bit.ly/3IFhADt. For details, call the District Headquarters at 360-673-2222.

Cowlitz County Park and Recreation Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m., Cowlitz County Administration Building, 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso.

MARCH 9

Cowlitz Transit Authority: 4 p.m. board meeting, Council Chambers, City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview. Meeting also available via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j8839329493 or by calling 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 883 9632 9493. Agenda can be found at mylongview.com under “Agendas & Minutes.” For details on Zoom accessibility, call the board clerk’s office at 360-442-5664. City Hall is accessible for people with disabilities. Special equipment also is available for the hearing impaired. People who require special accommodations to attend the meeting are asked to call the city executive offices at 360-442-5004 at least 48 hours before the meeting.

Port of Longview: 10 a.m. commissioners meeting canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 23.

MARCH 10

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: 2 p.m. board of commissioners meeting, CCCD No. 1 office, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock.

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 6: 6:30 p.m., Rose Valley Friends Church, 1437 Rose Valley Road, Kelso.

Kalama Planning Commission: 6 p.m. Agenda for the meeting posted March 4 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

Longview City Council: 7 p.m. meeting, council chambers, second floor of City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview. Meetings also held via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/86817552639 or by phone at 1-253-215-8782,1-699-900-6833, 1-346-248-7799, 1-408-638-0968, 1-646-876-9923, 1-301-715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799. Meeting ID: 868 1755 2639.

