Public Meetings: March 28-April 1

MARCH 28
Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 4 p.m., 820 11th Ave., Longview. Meeting also held via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/85973161930, meeting ID: 859 7316 1930. The link also can be found at www.hoswaa.org. People also join the meeting via phone by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 859 7316 1930.
MARCH 29
Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/535/Agendas—Regular-Public-Meetings.
Joint Entity Meeting: 7 p.m. meeting for the City of Kalama, the Port of Kalama, the Kalama School District and Cowlitz Fire District No. 5, City Council Chambers, 320 N. First St., Kalama.
The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.