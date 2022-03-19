Public Meetings: March 21-25

MARCH 21

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: 5 p.m. meeting, council chambers, second floor of City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview. The meeting also is available via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/8763319172, meeting ID: 876 3319 1752. City Hall is accessible for people with disabilities. Special equipment for the hearing impaired also is available. People who require special accommodations to attend the meeting should call the city executive offices at 360-442-5004 48 hours in advance of the meeting.

MARCH 22

Castle Rock Planning Commission: 6 p.m., Castle Rock Senior Center, 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock. To attend virtually, visit global.gotomeeting.com/join/837170661. To call in, dial 1-646-749-3122, access code: 837 170 661. For details, call City Hall at 360-274-8181.

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting, 5350 Pacific Way Longview. Join via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82987556617 or by calling 1-253-215-8287, meeting ID: 829 8755 6617.

Cowlitz County Fire Protection District No. 5: 3:30 p.m. board of directors meeting following state and local guidelines, Station 52, 415 Todd Road, Kalama. Meeting also available remotely by computer, tablet or smart phone by visiting bit.ly/3wtVp07. For details, call the District Headquarters at 360-673-2222.

Cowlitz County Public Utility District (PUD) No. 1: 11 a.m. board of directors workshop, John Searing Auditorium in the PUD building, 961 12th Ave., Longview. People interested in participating remotely via Microsoft Teams should email Monica Petterson at mpetterson@cowlitzpud.org by 5 p.m. March 21 for a meeting link.

Cowlitz County Public Utility District (PUD) No. 1: 2 p.m. board of commissioners meeting, John Searing Auditorium in PUD building, 961 12th Ave., Longview. People who would like to attend via Microsoft Teams should email Monica Petterson at mpetterson@cowlitzpud.org by 5 p.m. March 21 for a link. To attend by phone, dial 1-323-484-8960. Conference ID: 582 575 878#.

MARCH 23

Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting, 10 International Way, Longview. Please use the south door entrance to the commissioners meeting room. Also held via Zoom. To connect via PC, visit bit.ly/3u3tHV3; meeting number: 891 7736 5001, passcode: Ai?7BOD&L. To connect via the web, visit Zoom.com, click on “Join Meeting”; meeting number: 891 7736 5001, passcode: 476743685. To connect via a mobile device, download the Zoom app via iOS App Store or Google Play; open the Zoom app and click on “Join Meeting”; meeting number: 891 7736 5001, passcode: 476743685. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting number: 891 7736 5001, passcode: 476743685. For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting. In person and Zoom attendees can submit their public comments via email before the meeting to PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Zoom attendees also can give comment during the meeting via email or utilize the Zoom programming to raise their hands.

MARCH 24

Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments: noon, board of directors meeting via Zoom at bit.ly/3rBFNV9, meeting ID: 853 8477 1854, passcode: 888118. For details, call 360-577-3041.

MARCH 25

Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities of Southwest Washington: 1 p.m. council of governments meeting, 201 N.E. 73rd St., Vancouver. Anyone who would like to attend the meeting by teleconference, should call 360-735-5721 three days before the meeting to discuss accommodation.

— The Daily News

The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.

