Public Meetings: March 14-18

MARCH 14

Longview School District No. 122: 5:30 p.m. board of directors budget workshop, 2715 Lilac St., Longview. To join via Zoom visit https://longview122.zoom.us/j/94715185632. Meeting ID: 947 1518 5632, passcode: 859695. To join by phone, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 947 1518 5632, passcode: 859695.

MARCH 15

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/535/Agendas---Regular-Public-Meetings.

Cowlitz Community Network: 11:30 a.m. meeting, held via virtual meeting/conference call. Visit the "Board" tab under home on the right of the website CowlitzCommunityNetwork.com for call in/log in details. For info, call 360-442-7089 or send an email to CowlitzNtwk@CowlitzCommunityNetwork.com.

Kelso City Council: 6 p.m. meeting, Kelso City Hall, 203 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso.

MARCH 16

Beacon Hill Water & Sewer District: 3 p.m. special board of commissioners meeting, district office, 1121 West Side Highway, Kelso. For the agenda, visit the district's website at bhwsd.org.

Cowlitz County Board of Commissioners and Cowlitz County Planning Commission: 6 p.m. joint meeting, 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso; via Zoom at bit.ly/3sRA2TT or by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 94101722618#.

Kalama Library Board: 5:15 p.m. meeting City Council Chambers, 320 N. First St. (Kalama Library building), Kalama.

Kelso Housing Authority: 10 a.m. meeting held via Zoom because of the pandemic. People interested in contacting the board or attending a meeting are asked to write to the board c/o Kelso Housing Authority, 1415 S. 10th Ave., Kelso, WA 98626.

Lower Columbia College: 5 p.m. board of trustees meeting via Zoom at lowercolumbia.zoom.us/j/85968228886. To join by phone call 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 859 6822 8886. For one tap mobile: 12532158782,,85968228886#.

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: 5 p.m. meeting, second floor Council Chambers, City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview; To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87633191752. Meeting ID 876 3319 175. City Hall is accessible to people with disabilities. Special equipment for the hearing impaired also is available. People who require special accommodations to attend the meeting should call the city executive offices at 360-442-5004 48 hours in advance of the meeting.

MARCH 17

Consolidated Diking District No. 2: 3 p.m., district office/maintenance building; 526 North Dike Road, Woodland.

Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting, Kalama City Council Chambers, 320 N. First St., Kalama. Council agenda posted March 11 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend virtually via Zoom, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

— The Daily News

The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.

