Public Meetings: June 6-10

JUNE 6

Lexington Flood Control Zone District: 10 a.m., Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to attend meetings via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smart phone, visit global.gotomeeting.com/join/5507201157 or call in by dialing 1-646-749-3122. Access code: 507 201 157.

Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. meting, 200 E. Scott Ave., Woodland.

JUNE 7

Kelso City Council: 6 p.m. meeting, Kelso City Hall, 203 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso.

JUNE 8

Kalama Planning Commission: 6 p.m. Agenda for the meeting posted June 3 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

Port of Longview Commission: 10 a.m. meeting, Port of Longview, 10 International Way, Longview. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting. Attendees can submit public comments to publiccomment@portoflongview.com or give public comment orally during the meeting.

Solid Waste Advisory Committee: 3 p.m. meeting via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/84540811945. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 845-4081-1945.

JUNE 9

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: 2 p.m. board of commissioners meeting, CCCD No. 1 office, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock.

Longview City Council: 6 p.m. meeting, Longview City Hall Council Chamber, 1525 Broadway, Longview. Meeting also held via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/89755827318. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 836 0006 3347.

— The Daily News

The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.

