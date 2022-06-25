Public Meetings: June 27-July 1

JUNE 27

Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 4 p.m., 820 11th Ave., Longview. Meeting also held via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/70911609943, meeting ID: 709 116 0943. The link also can be found at www.hoswaa.org. People also join the meeting via phone by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 709 116 0943

JUNE 28

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting , 5350 Pacific Way, Longview; via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/89923475256 or by calling 1-253-215-8287, meeting ID: 899 2347 5256.

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/535/Agendas-Regular-Public-Meetings.

JUNE 29

LEOFF-1 Disability Board: 8:30 a.m. meeting, second floor conference room, Longview City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview. Meeting also held via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88505989309. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 885 0598 9309. Longview City Hall is accessible for people with disabilities. Special equipment to help the hearing impaired also is available. Anyone who requires special accommodations to attend the meeting should call the clerk’s office at 360-442-5664 at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting. Written comments may be submitted up to 48 hours in advance of the meeting by sending an email to customerservice@rctransit.org.

— The Daily News

The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.

