Public Meetings: June 20-24

JUNE 20
Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. meeting, Council chambers, 200 East Scott Ave., Woodland. The public may also join virtually via GoToMeeting at meet.goto.com/361851781. To join by phone call 1-877-309-2073 or 1-646-749-3129. Access Code: 361 851 781. To get the app, visit meet.goto.com/install.
JUNE 21
Accessibility Advisory Committee: 4 p.m. special meeting, City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview.
Cowlitz Community Network: 11:30 a.m., board meeting, held via virtual meeting/conference call. Visit the “Board” tab under home on the right of the website CowlitzCommunityNetwork.com for call in/log in details. For info, call 360-442-7089 or send an email to CowlitzNtwk@CowlitzCommunityNetwork.com.
Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/535/Agendas-Regular-Public-Meetings.
Kelso City Council: 6 p.m. meeting, Kelso City Hall, 203 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso.
JUNE 22
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: 5 p.m. meeting, second floor training room, City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview. Meeting also held via Zoom at https://us0web.zoom.us/j/87633191752. Meeting ID 876 3319 1752.
JUNE 23
Kalama Civil Service Commission: 5:30 p.m., Kalama City Hall, 195 N. First St., Kalama.
Longview City Council: 6 p.m. meeting, Longview City Hall Council Chamber, 1525 Broadway, Longview. Meeting also held via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j81568822755. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 815 6882 2755.
— The Daily News
The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.