Public Meetings: June 13-17

JUNE 14
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting, 5350 Pacific Way, Longview; via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82987556617 or by calling 1-253-215-8287, meeting ID: 829 875 6617.
Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 6: 6:30 p.m., Rose Valley Friends Church, 1437 Rose Valley Road, Kelso.
Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/535/Agendas-Regular-Public-Meetings.
Cowlitz County Park and Recreation Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m., Cowlitz County Administration Building, conference room B, 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso.
JUNE 15
Beacon Hill Water & Sewer District: 3 p.m. special board of commissioners meeting, district office, 1121 West Side Highway, Kelso. For the agenda, visit the district's website at bhwsd.org.
Kelso Housing Authority: 10 a.m. meeting held via Zoom because of the pandemic. People interested in contacting the board or attending a meeting are asked to write to the board c/o Kelso Housing Authority, 1415 S. 10th Ave., Kelso, WA 98626.
JUNE 16
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 2: 3 p.m. board meeting, cancelled. Next meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. July 21, 526 N. Dike Road, office/maintenance building, Woodland.
Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting, Kalama City Council Chambers, 320 N. First St., Kalama. Council agenda posted June 10 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend virtually via Zoom, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.
The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.