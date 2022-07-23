Public Meetings: July 25-29

JULY 25

Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 4 p.m. board meeting, 820 11th Ave., Longview. Meeting also offered via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j70911160943 or find the link at hoswwa.org. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 709 116 0943.

JULY 26

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting, 5350 Pacific Way, Longview; via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82987556617 or by calling 1-253-215-8287, meeting ID: 829 875 6617.

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/535/Agendas-Regular-Public-Meetings.

Longview City Council: 6 p.m. meeting, Longview City Hall Council Chamber, 1525 Broadway, Longview. Meeting also held via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/86254594698. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 862 5459 4698.

JULY 27

Law Enforcement Officers and Fire Fighters (LEOFF)-1 Disability Board: 8:30 a.m. board meeting; second floor small conference room, Longview City Hall, 1525 Broadway. Meeting also held via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/9816641531. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 981 664 1531.

Mint Valley Golf Course Advisory Board: 4 p.m. meeting canceled. Next meeting is at 4 p.m. Oct. 26 in the training room at City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview.

Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting, 10 International Way, Longview. Please use the south door for entry to the commissioners meeting room. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting. Attendees can submit public comments to publicomment@portoflongview.com or give public comment orally during the meeting. For assistance with special needs, call 360-425-3305 at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting. The meeting will be broadcast live at www.kltv.org.

JULY 28

Kalama Civil Service Commission: 5:30 p.m., Kalama City Council Chambers, 195 N. First St., Kalama.

