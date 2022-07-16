Public Meetings: July 18-22

JULY 18

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: 5 p.m. meeting, City Hall training room, 1525 Broadway, Longview. The meeting also is available via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/8763319172, meeting ID: 876 3319 1752. City Hall is accessible for people with disabilities. Special equipment for the hearing impaired also is available. People who require special accommodations to attend the meeting should call the city executive offices at 360-442-5004 48 hours in advance of the meeting.

Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. meeting, Council chambers, 200 East Scott Ave., Woodland. The public may also join virtually via GoToMeeting at meet.goto.com/439846037. To join by phone call 1-866-899-4679 or 1-571-17-3116. Access Code: 439 846 037.. To get the app, visit meet.goto.com/install. American With Disabilities Act (ADA) accommodations provided upon request. People requiring special accommodations should call the City Clerk Treasurer’s office at 360-225-8281 by noon the Thursday before the council meeting.

JULY 19

Cowlitz Community Network: 11:30 a.m., board meeting, 11:30 a.m., Cowlitz County Administration Building annex, second floor conference room, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso. Meetings also held via virtual meeting/conference call. Visit the “Board” tab under home on the right of the website CowlitzCommunityNetwork.com for call in/log in details. For info, call 360-442-7089 or send an email to CowlitzNtwk@CowlitzCommunityNetwork.com.

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/535/Agendas-Regular-Public-Meetings.

Cowlitz County Veterans Advisory Board: 3 p.m. meeting via GoToMeeting at gotomeet.me/CowlitzHHS/veterans-advisory-board. To call in, dial 1-312-757-3121. Access code 712 221 229.

Kelso City Council: 6 p.m. meeting, Kelso City Hall, 203 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso.

JULY 19

Longview Sister City Commission: 6 p.m., small conference room at City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview.

JULY 20

Beacon Hill Water & Sewer District: 3 p.m. special board of commissioners meeting, district office, 1121 West Side Highway, Kelso. For the agenda, visit the district’s website at bhwsd.org.

Kalama Library Board: 5:15 p.m. meeting City Council Chambers, 320 N. First St. (Kalama Library building), Kalama.

Kelso Housing Authority: 10 a.m. meeting held via Zoom because of the pandemic. People interested in contacting the board or attending a meeting are asked to write to the board c/o Kelso Housing Authority, 1415 S. 10th Ave., Kelso, WA 98626.

JULY 21

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: 2 p.m. board of commissioners meeting (moved from July 14), CCCD No. 1 office, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock.

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 2: 3 p.m. board meeting, 526 N. Dike Road, office/maintenance building, Woodland.

Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting, Kalama City Council Chambers, 320 N. First St., Kalama. Council agenda posted July 15 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend virtually via Zoom, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

JULY 22

Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities of Southwest Washington: 1 p.m. bi-monthly council of governments meeting, 201 N.E. 73rd St., Vancouver. Anyone who would like to attend the meeting by teleconference, should call 360-735-5721 three days before the meeting to discuss accommodation.

— The Daily News