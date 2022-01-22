Public Meetings: Jan. 24-28

JAN. 24

Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 4 p.m. virtual meeting via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/89209809412. The link also can be found at www.hoswaa.org. People also join the meeting via phone by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 892 098 09412.

Longview School District: 5:30 p.m. board of directors special 2022-2023 budget workshop meeting held via Zoom at longview122.zoom.us/j/92339854938; or by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 923 3985 4938, passcode: 179210.

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: 5 p.m. meeting canceled.

JAN. 25

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/88484725826. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID:884 8472 5826, passcode: 5683343208.

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535.

Cowlitz County Fire Protection District No. 5: 3:30 p.m. board of directors meeting following state and local guidelines, 415 Todd Road, Kalama. Meeting also available remotely by computer, tablet or smart phone by visiting bit.ly/3GMeQDB. Details: call the District Headquarters at 360-673-2222.

Educational Service District 112: 3-5 p.m., board of directors business meeting via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/86067531238. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 860 6753 1238##. Full agenda for this meeting is available online at esd112.org/about/ board/.

JAN. 26

Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting via Zoom. To connect via PC, visit bit.ly/3KAcbyU; meeting ID: 847 5149 4885, passcode: s3wGug#zN. To connect via the web, visit Zoom.com, click on “Join Meeting”; meeting ID 847 5149 4885, passcode: 799377510. To connect via a mobile device, download the Zoom app via iOS App Store or Google Play; open the Zoom app and click on “Join Meeting”; meeting number 847 5149 4885 passcode: 488562819. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 847 5149 4885, passcode 799377510. For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting. In person and Zoom attendees can submit their public comments via email before the meeting to PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Zoom attendees also can give comment during the meeting via email or utilize the Zoom programming to raise their hands.

Three Rivers Regional Wastewater Authority: 10 a.m. operating board meeting, Three Rivers Regional Wastewater Plant conference room, 467 Fibre Way, Longview.

JAN. 27

Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments: noon, board of directors meeting via Zoom at bit.ly/3Imwv4X. Meeting ID: 853 8477 1854. Pass code: 888118. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 853 8477 1854. Pass code: 888118

Kalama Civil Service Commission: 5:30 p.m., Kalama City Hall, 195 N. First St., Kalama.

JAN. 28

Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities of Southwest Washington: 1 p.m. council of governments meeting, 210 N.E. 73rd St., Vancouver. People with disabilities who would like to attend by teleconference should call 360-735-5721 three days before the meeting to discuss accommodations.

— The Daily News

The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.

