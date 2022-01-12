 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public Meetings: Jan. 13-14

Calendar

JAN. 13

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: 2 p.m. board of commissioners meeting canceled and rescheduled for 2 p.m. Jan. 24. 

Kalama Planning Commission: 6 p.m. Agenda for the meeting posted Jan. 7 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

— The Daily News

The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.

