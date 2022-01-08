Public Meetings: Jan. 10-14

JAN. 11

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82987556617. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 829 8755 6617.

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535/Agendas.

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 6: 6:30 p.m., Rose Valley Friends Church, 1437 Rose Valley Road, Kelso.

Cowlitz County Fire Protection District No. 5: 3:30 p.m. board of directors meeting following state and local guidelines, 415 Todd Road, Kalama. Meeting also available remotely by computer, tablet or smart phone by visiting bit.ly/3t2h0uO. Details: call the District Headquarters at 360-673-2222.

Cowlitz County Park and Recreation Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m., Cowlitz County Administration Building, 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso.

Cowlitz County PUD: 2 p.m., board of commissioners meeting via phone/computer through Microsoft Teams. People interested in attending are asked to email Monica Petterson at mpetterson@cowlitzpud.org by 5 p.m. Jan. 10 for a meeting link. To participate by phone, call 1-323-484-8960, ID: 352 820 588#.

Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting via Zoom. To connect via PC, visit bit.ly/3n70eXw; meeting ID: 896 9429 6688, passcode: 2!*GWupEz. To connect via the web, visit Zoom.com, click on “Join Meeting”; meeting ID 896 9429 6688, passcode: 476714378. To connect via a mobile device, download the Zoom app via iOS App Store or Google Play; open the Zoom app and click on “Join Meeting”; meeting number 848 3545 2006 passcode: 476714378. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 896 9429 6688, passcode 476714378. For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting. Zoom attendees can submit their public comments via email before the meeting to PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Zoom attendees also can give comment during the meeting via email or utilize the Zoom programming to raise their hands.

JAN. 13

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: 2 p.m. board of commissioners meeting, CCCD No. 1 office, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock.

Kalama Planning Commission: 6 p.m. Agenda for the meeting posted Jan. 7 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

— The Daily News

The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.