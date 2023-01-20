Public Meetings in Cowlitz County and Rainier

MONDAYS

Kelso school board, 360-501-1900, www.kelso.wednet.edu/page/school-board: 6 p.m. Mondays at the district office, 601 Crawford St., Kelso. The next scheduled meetings are on Jan. 23, Feb. 13, March 6 and March 20. Those wishing to attend via Zoom can use link us02web.zoom.us/j/7868332386. To address the board, email molly.guler@kelsosd.org with your name, address, phone number, and message before 3 p.m., the day of the board meeting (must reside in the Kelso School District).

Rainier City Council, 503-556-7301, cityofrainier.com: 6 p.m. on the first Mondays of the month at Rainier City Hall, 106 W B St., Rainier. Meetings are shown on KLTV, government access channel 29 and kltv.org.

Longview school board, 360-575-7019, www.longviewschools.com/school-board: 6:30 p.m. on the second and third Mondays each month at Longview School District’s main office, 2715 Lilac St., Longview. Meetings can be viewed via Zoom at longview122.zoom.us/j/4756240311 with passcode 862814.

Woodland City Council, 360-225-8281, www.ci.woodland.wa.us/citycouncil: 7 p.m. on the first and third Monday each month at the Woodland Police Department headquarters, 200 East Scott St., Woodland. The public can attend online through a GoTo Meeting link at the bottom of each agenda and also watch via a link on the city’s website. The public can call in to make public comment with the toll-free number 1-866-899-4679 and access code 314-309-749.

Castle Rock City Council, 360-274-8181, www.ci.castle-rock.wa.us: 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays each month at the Castle Rock Senior Center, 222 Second Avenue SW, Castle Rock. To join online, visit global.gotomeeting.com/join/201632365. To call into the meeting, dial 646-749-3112 with access code 201-632-365, and press *6 to speak.

TUESDAYS

Cowlitz County commissioners’ formal meetings, 360-577-3020, www.co.cowlitz.wa.us: 9 a.m., every Tuesday in the commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso, and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown on KLTV, government access channel 29 and kltv.org. Written comments can be emailed to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with “Public Comment” in the subject line. People may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom.

Cowlitz County PUD board, 360-501-9154, www.cowlitzpud.org/about: 2 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month in the John Searing Auditorium at the PUD at 961 12th Ave., Longview. Recorded meetings can be viewed on the PUD’s website. To join online via Microsoft Teams, email mpetterson@cowlitzpud.org by 5 p.m. the day before the meeting. To attend by phone, call 1-323-484-8960 with the ID on the agenda.

Kelso City Council, 360-577-3379, www.kelso.gov: 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of the month at the Kelso City Hall Council Chambers, 203 South Pacific Ave., Kelso. Meetings are shown on KLTV, government access channel 29 and kltv.org. To participate in the public comment portion of the meeting via Zoom, call 360-577-3379 no later than noon the day of the meeting.

WEDNESDAYS

Cowlitz 911 board, cowlitz911.org: 10 a.m. on the third Wednesday on the month in “the boathouse” on the southeast corner of the Hall of Justice property at 312 First Ave., Kelso. Watch meetings on YouTube at www.youtube.com/@cowlitz9117.

Port of Longview board: 360-425-3305, www.portoflongview.com: 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 10 International Way in Longview. Meetings can also be viewed on KLTV, government channel 29 and KLTV.org. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting, and can be submitted to publiccomment@portoflongview.com or given during the meeting. For assistance with special needs call 360-425-3305 at least 24 hours in advance.

Lower Columbia College board, 360-442-2100, lowercolumbia.edu/trustees: 5 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month, with some exceptions, in the LCC Administration Building Heritage room on the Longview campus at 1600 Maple St., or virtually via Zoom with link lowercolumbia.zoom.us/j/81873800034.

Port of Kalama board, 360-578-5218, www.portofkalama.com: 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday every month at 110 West Marine Drive, Kalama.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue board, c2fr.org/about: 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays in the Station 29 classroom at 701 Vine St., Kelso.

THURSDAYS

Port of Woodland board, 360-225-6555, www.portofwoodland.com: 9 a.m. the first and third Thursday every month in the Port’s Administrative Office at 1608 Guild Rd., Woodland. Join via Zoom through ID room 237-755-8282 and password 642020 or call 1-669-900-6833 and use the same ID room and password.

Longview City Council, 360-442-5000, www.mylongview.com/27/Government: 6 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, at the council chambers on the second floor of 1525 Broadway St., Longview. Join online through Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82394132374 with password 823 9413 2374 or call in with numbers 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799. Meetings are shown on KLTV, government access channel 29 and kltv.org.

Kalama City Council, 360-673-4561, www.cityofkalama.com/government/city-council: 7 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month, at the Kalama City Council Chambers, 320 N. First St., Kalama. Attend via Zoom with meeting ID 926 7163 4116 and password 492584, or by calling 669-900-6833 or 1-971-247-1195. Meetings are shown on KLTV, government access channel 29 and kltv.org. Public comment can be emailed to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com, dropped off at City Hall, 195 N. First St., or mailed to PO Box 1007, Kalama, WA 98625.